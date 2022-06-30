ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDCY to hold open house

By Staff Reports
Daily Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) is inviting the public to an open house honoring retiring Executive Director Bob Robinson. The open house will be held on July 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262, 219 North Ohio Street, Greenville. This will also...

Daily Advocate

Engelken named new EDCY executive director

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) announced the hiring of Rich Engelken as its new executive director, effective July 15. “I am proud to have the opportunity to join a program doing so much to improve the lives of our youth and build a stronger future throughout our community. As I begin this journey, I have the privilege of coming into a program with strong support and a dedicated team that works hard to provide the best for all it serves. I would like to thank all who have been involved, and continue to stay involved to make Empowering Darke County Youth a success far into the future,” said Engelken. “I would also like to say a special thank you to our outgoing Executive Director, Bob Robinson. Bob’s ideas and drive helped to develop Empowering Darke County Youth into what it is today. Without his hard work, Empowering Darke County Youth would not have the success and growth it has seen. Thank you again, Bob, and I wish you well in your retirement. I look forward to continuing what has begun, and moving into the future building and growing.”
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles FareFest wristbands on sale July 17

VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School Alumni Association is excited to invite you to Versailles FareFest 2022. Like last year’s event, we have expanded the space for the festival (West Street to Second Street and Wood Street to the railroad tracks). Plus, we’ve added a third band!
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Students celebrate CTE career commitments with JAFE Decorating

GREENVILLE — Two Greenville High School graduates, Makayla Martin and Shane Breig, signed on to build their work skills locally with the team at JAFE Decorating June 3, 2022. Makayla is growing her skills in the screen printing and graphic design area, while Shane is training as a quality inspector. Both students made the official next step by signing with JAFE into full-time positions to begin their careers after participating in a career interest and exploration program offered in partnership with Darke County Economic Development.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
Daily Advocate

Local teams have strong showing at Stebbins Fields

DARKE COUNTY — The USSSA Freedom Festival softball tournament was at Stebbins Field July 2 and 3. Travel teams from around the area competed in three different age groups. In the 12u group, Arcanum team Focus Fastpitch – Werner won the tournament going 6-0. In the tournament, they won by an average run differential of 7.17. They scored 50 runs and only allowed seven total. In the championship game, they won 7-4 against TNT Thunder – Morgan.
GREENVILLE, OH

