EDCY to hold open house

GREENVILLE — Empowering Darke County Youth (EDCY) announced the hiring of Rich Engelken as its new executive director, effective July 15. “I am proud to have the opportunity to join a program doing so much to improve the lives of our youth and build a stronger future throughout our community. As I begin this journey, I have the privilege of coming into a program with strong support and a dedicated team that works hard to provide the best for all it serves. I would like to thank all who have been involved, and continue to stay involved to make Empowering Darke County Youth a success far into the future,” said Engelken. “I would also like to say a special thank you to our outgoing Executive Director, Bob Robinson. Bob’s ideas and drive helped to develop Empowering Darke County Youth into what it is today. Without his hard work, Empowering Darke County Youth would not have the success and growth it has seen. Thank you again, Bob, and I wish you well in your retirement. I look forward to continuing what has begun, and moving into the future building and growing.”

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO