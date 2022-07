RAIN DATE ——- JULY 5 @ 10:00 PM. For your safety and enjoyment, you are asked to use The Pony Express trolley service which will be FREE for this event. Trolley stops are located throughout the island with a stop at the back of the carnival grounds. Also, a free bus shuttle from the Chincoteague High School will go directly to the carnival grounds. Parking will be limited at the carnival grounds.

CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO