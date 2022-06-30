Potential Celtics Targets with the Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception

With Wednesday's news that the salary cap projects to rise from $112.4 million last season to $123.6 million for the 2022-23 campaign, the impact of that leap includes the taxpayer mid-level exception now having a worth of $6.5 million for the league year that starts this evening at 6 p.m. ET.
The rise in value from the initial estimate of $6.4 million translates to nearly an additional quarter of a million dollars over the life of a deal for the full three-year taxpayer mid-level exception.
As the Celtics look to utilize their most valuable resource for adding talent without needing to part with any players or picks, here are some potential targets to monitor in free agency.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have traded for Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Prior to playing for the Pacers, Brogdon played for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […]
The Celtics know they need to upgrade their depth at the center position and find someone who can step into a starting role in the absence of Robert Williams and Al Horford, who they must pace through the regular season and what they hope is another lengthy playoff run. According to Chris Haynes of ...
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after getting traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Utah Jazz. Prior to playing for the Timberwolves, he played for the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
Ja Morant is about to get a whole lot richer. Not that he isn’t already extremely wealthy, but after Thursday’s bombshell about his massive $193 million, five-year extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, the 22-year-old is about to truly get filthy rich. Morant took to Twitter to share his...
There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […]
Kevin Durant's request shook up the entire league, and there is no doubt that a lot of teams would love to have the superstar on their roster. Durant is an elite three-level scorer, and there's no question that he would make a lot of teams top-tier contenders. It was previously...
The Golden State Warriors are bringing in a former NBA champion to fill the void left by Gary Payton II and Otto Porter. The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. With that, those that wer on the team that were impending free agents were bound to cash in on contracts with new teams. That is exactly what happened after Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. left for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors, respectively.
In the 2021-22 NBA season, the Eastern Conference looked very strong, thanks to the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. While the two teams might be rivals, they helped each other out in a way in the 2021-22 NBA season. The 76ers were troubled throughout the first...
The commencement of 2022 NBA free agency is just hours away, and one of the more intriguing names who fans and experts have been monitoring in rumors is Miles Bridges. TMZ reported late Wednesday that Bridges is now facing felony domestic violence charges after he was arrested in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. According to an ESPN report, the Los Angeles Police Department haven't released details on the charges.
Stephen A. Smith is not letting up. After Kyrie Irving clapped back at the renowned ESPN broadcaster for all the slander he’s been spewing in the Brooklyn Nets superstar’s direction, Smith has now come out with another tirade against the enigmatic All-Star. This time around, Stephen A is blaming Kyrie for Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Brooklyn.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green continues to bask in the glory of his fourth NBA title. With free agency getting started on Thursday night, Green was out on a boat living it up. This isn’t as entertaining as Klay Thompson’s boat videos, but we’ll take what we can get:...
