It has been a busy last couple of days around Ohio State and the Big Ten, and in this episode of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tom Orr and Tony Gerdeman give their reactions to all of it. First, the Buckeyes have just landed a four-star cornerback commit in Jermaine Mathews, so the fellas give their instant reaction to the news. This comes one day after OSU landed Texas cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt, which they also discuss. Then they spend some time talking about OSU’s Friday press conference regarding Big Ten expansion, including some speculation on the future of Notre Dame and the rest of college football.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO