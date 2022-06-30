KJ Wright says he will either play for Seahawks in 2022 or he will retire

Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright remains a free agent after his one-year tenure with the Raiders. It is safe to say that he is not exactly a coveted asset at his age; he will turn 33 years old next month and he can see the writing on the wall.

However, Wright has singled out one team he will play for if he chooses to keep playing: the very team that drafted him.

“I think it’s pretty well known where I stand at, how I want to end my career, going into my 12th season,” Wright told SiriusXM. “If it’s not in Seattle, then I’ll be all good.”

Wright revealed that he left his family behind in Seattle to play for the Raiders and wishes to stay with them going forward, so the Emerald City is the only place that makes sense for him.

However, it is unknown if Seattle has any interest in bringing the veteran linebacker back into the fold, as they have two promising young linebackers in Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton, and look to move forward with them. Wright also stated that he will not settle for a midseason signing, so don’t count on him returning if he is still unsigned months from now.

Wright has had a storied Seahawks career and it would be heartening to see him in the blue and green again, but with his age and Seattle’s young talent at the forefront, it is difficult to see it happening.

“So we’ll see,” Wright concluded. “Seattle knows my heart. It only makes sense for me to go back. And so we’ll see what they end up doing.”