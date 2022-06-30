ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Xfinity Stream app for Apple TV makes cable box (mostly) superfluous

By Ed Hardy
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Apple TV can now be used to watch all of Comcast’s live, on demand and DVR programming. The cable behemoth’s subscribers just need to install the newly-released Xfinity Stream app on Apple’s streaming box. Thursday’s release makes it simple for Apple TV users to add...

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Amazon’s Freevee Launches Two Free Streaming Channels From Fuse Media

Fuse Media has secured distribution for two of its free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels — Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat — on Amazon Freevee. Amazon’s Freevee, formerly IMDb TV, is a free streaming video service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows available on-demand. It also is adding a growing array of FAST linear streaming channels like the pair from Fuse Media.
TV SHOWS
HackerNoon

This is How Twitch Went Global

Established brands and startups around the world are discovering the power of live interactive video – from RushTix and Codices, to DeNA, BeLive, GoPro, and beyond. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms. At any given moment, more than 2.5 million viewers are tuned into Twitch, with the site averaging 31 million daily viewers. In 2021, more than 1.3 trillion minutes of live streamed video were watched on Twitch, a sizable bump from the more than 1 trillion minutes watched on the site in 2020 and 600 billion minutes watched in 2019. Using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), these innovative companies are transforming the future of ecommerce, fitness, user-generated content, and more by optimizing the live streaming experience for creators and audiences. A managed live streaming solution designed for developers to add live video and enable interactivity with video in their app or site without investing in streaming infrastructure, Amazon IVS was formally introduced in July 2020, but its development history traces much further back, with an origin shared with one of the world’s most widely used streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

The Once Untouchable Streaming Giant Has Become Touchable: Netflix Continues Losing Subscribers

Netflix Inc. NFLX continues to push a corporate rebrand, as the one time untouchable streaming giant is seeing additional subscribers leaving the platform. What Happened: InvestorPlace reports that the company is expecting to lose two million subscribers in the second-quarter of 2022. This comes as the company experienced its first loss of subscribers in a decade during first-quarter 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Tv Streaming#Xfinity Tv#Smart Phone#Ios#Xfinity Stream#Dvr Programming#Apple Tv Comcast#Apple Tv 4k#Apple Tv Hd
Popculture

Roku Offers 8 Local Cable Stations for Free for First Time Ever

Roku is now offering eight local cable stations for free, for the first time ever. Deadline reports that the streaming company has partnered with NBCUniversal to offer free local NBC stations on the Roku Channel, its streaming content service. The outlet states that this is the first time The Roku Channel is offering local stations to its customers, which are said to be around 80 million people.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Video Channel List and Price Guide

If you're unsatisfied with the movies and TV shows available with your Amazon Prime Video subscription, have you considered subscribing to a channel or two? With channels, you can watch a wider variety of content from providers like AMC, Paramount, Starz, and Showtime. You don't need to download another app...
TV SHOWS
komando.com

Switching to an antenna? Check this free website to find local HD channels

Fuel prices are up. Grocery prices are up. The economy isn’t doing so great, and it helps to trim expenses wherever you can. You can start with your TV watching habits. How much live TV do you actually watch? Are you more focused on streaming or perhaps the basic channels? If so, you can ditch cable and switch to an antenna to get local channels and more for free. Tap or click here to see the difference between an indoor and outdoor antenna.
ELECTRONICS
pymnts

Snap Launches Snapchat+ Subscription Service

Snap Inc., operator of the Snapchat picture-based texting app, announced Wednesday (June 29) it is launching a subscription service that will essentially be an enhanced version of its traditional advertising-funded platform. Called Snapchat+, the new service will make “a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat,” according...
INTERNET
CNET

Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu? 2 Dead Simple Tricks to Find Your Movie or TV Show Every Time

I'll be the first to admit I subscribe to way too many streaming services: HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus (it had a multiyear deal!), even BritBox. My family experiences the perks of this firsthand -- we can watch almost anything we want, when we want. But with all these catalogs of media at our disposal, how do we find the movies and TV shows we're looking for?
TV SHOWS
TechCrunch

Snapchat officially introduces its paid subscription at $3.99 per month

Earlier this month, the firm confirmed that it’s testing this feature, without giving out many details. Now, it has made Snapchat+ official. The new subscription plan will launch in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with more countries to be added soon.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Netflix Review: Still the Best Streaming Service

When you think of streaming TV shows and movies, there's a good chance that Netflix is comes to mind first. Though competition from rivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus is fierce, it's still the best choice for streaming entertainment, period. Netflix includes a wide variety of familiar network shows...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy