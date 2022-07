SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Starting in July, thousands of people in Sacramento County will have to think twice before dumping their leftovers in the trash — actually, any food for that matter. County residents are now required to put food waste in what many people consider the green waste cart. Collections start Monday, July 4. The statewide law actually went into effect in January, but Sacramento County was not ready until now. The cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento are also launching their own food scrap collections next month. “I know that food scraps are supposed to go in there,”...

