You won't regret a day spent fishing with Fish Heads Fly Shop

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema circuit in the United States, announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Riverton and XD theatre in the Salt Lake City area. The new 14-screen location features Cinemark’s popular Luxury Lounger seats in each auditorium—heated, electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners designed for superior comfort. The theater will also feature two premium formats: a Cinemark XD auditorium—the circuit’s in-house PLF brand, with an extra-lage, wall-to-wall screen, and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound—and another auditorium with D-BOX immersive seating. The cinema will also feature an expansive concessions menu offering concessions, including pizza and other hot food items, and standard snacks like popcorn, sodas, and Starbucks coffee. Concessions ordering can be made through the Snacks in a Tap ordering feature in Cinemark’s mobile app to skip concession lines.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO