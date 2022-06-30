ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

You won't regret a day spent fishing with Fish Heads Fly Shop

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

You won't regret a day spent fishing with Fish Heads Fly shop in beautiful Heber Valley. Located on Main Street, the shop is just five minutes from...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

kpcw.org

Free service for Park City bikers and hikers begins

If you want to hike or bike at a higher elevation in Park City, a free service can help you get uphill easier. Transit to Trails is a public service that takes hikers and bikers from a central location in Park City to the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flats and Bloods Lake Trailhead.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Three moose take a dip in a North Salt Lake pool

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A wild sight in North Salt Lake this week as three moose have made themselves at home in pools and on Eaglewood Golf Course. “It was really a rare sighting — there were three younger moose this morning, first in the water by hole 9,” said golfer Ryan Renn. “I had to take a drop and I was looking over my shoulder, making sure they didn’t charge and kill me.”
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

La Crepe OG is unlike any other place you've ever been!

You can satisfy your sweet tooth with everything from crepes to shakes at La Crepe OG. From crepes to shakes filled with more sugar than one can imagine, your eyes will want to order one of everything. Owners Jenny and Kaleb set out looking for the perfect crepe and desserts......
kslnewsradio.com

Expert says to give bison their space and distance

SALT LAKE CITY — In wake of two people being gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park this week, an expert says people need to give bison plenty of space and distance. “They’re not necessarily aggressive in general,” said Wendy Wilson, assistant park manager for Antelope Island State Park. “But when they feel threatened, that’s when they become aggressive because it’s a reaction to feeling threatened.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AccuWeather

Heat dome to sizzle interior West, suppress monsoon storms

AccuWeather meteorologists expect temperatures to skyrocket across the Intermountain West heading into next weekend, with a few locales potentially reaching their hottest levels of the year thus far. A northward shift in the jet stream will allow a 'heat dome' to build across much of the West and High Plains...
MONTANA STATE
ABC4

What are the best food trucks in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Food trucks are ubiquitous throughout Utah. Though these meals-on-wheels are both cheap and convenient, how tasty are they compared to the alternative? According to our readers, Utah has some of the best food trucks in the nation. Recently, ABC4 reached out to viewers to ask for their must-try food truck recommendations and […]
UTAH STATE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Late Night Eateries: Breakfast for Dinner at 2 a.m.

Seeking out late-night dining spots for a study session or to decompress with friends after a long summer day of routine is an important outlet to have. There is, thankfully, in my case, an unending love of breakfast-for-dinner diners that stay open late. Rise and Shine … or Not?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Salt Lake’s newest old venue

Salt Lake City’s oldest part of town is going through a revitalization. The Granary was the city’s industrial center but is in the process of becoming the center of fine dining, brewing, and even local shopping. Brian McOmie, owner of Your Favorite Bartender came to Good Things Utah alongside Britney Helmers, Director of design for BCG Holdings, to talk more about events that will occur at The Granary.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Western Nut Company Is In Downtown Salt Lake City

Western Nut Company(Image is author's) The Western Nut Company is a popular place where people are able to buy special gifts of nuts and candies or to buy treats for their own families. There is a Western Nut Company factory store which is open to the public. It is located in downtown Salt Lake City at 434 South 300 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Fireworks, country music, F-35’s at Provo’s Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Grammy Award-winning artist Tim McGraw, along with special guest Marie Osmond, will be playing at America’s Freedom Festival in Provo Saturday night. The iconic music stars will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with 45,000 in attendance at the LaVell Edwards Stadium. McGraw returns by popular demand after a sold-out 2016 performance. […]
PROVO, UT
boxofficepro.com

Cinemark Opens New Mountain View Village Location in Salt Lake City Area￼

Cinemark, the third-largest cinema circuit in the United States, announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Riverton and XD theatre in the Salt Lake City area. The new 14-screen location features Cinemark’s popular Luxury Lounger seats in each auditorium—heated, electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners designed for superior comfort. The theater will also feature two premium formats: a Cinemark XD auditorium—the circuit’s in-house PLF brand, with an extra-lage, wall-to-wall screen, and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound—and another auditorium with D-BOX immersive seating. The cinema will also feature an expansive concessions menu offering concessions, including pizza and other hot food items, and standard snacks like popcorn, sodas, and Starbucks coffee. Concessions ordering can be made through the Snacks in a Tap ordering feature in Cinemark’s mobile app to skip concession lines.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New Mexican restaurant celebrates grand opening in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a brand new Mexican restaurant celebrates its grand opening in Park City on Thursday. Serving traditional Mexican fare with a contemporary twist, Dos Olas Cantina has officially opened to welcome hungry diners on Thursday. Located at the Plaza in Canyons Village, the restaurant will hold an […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

FIRST LOOK: Riverton debuts new luxury movie theater

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – As part of Riverton’s Phase II Grand Opening of Mountain View Village located at 4500 West 13400 South, residents are invited to stop by the new Cinemark XD for the most immersive entertainment experience yet.  The city is excited to debut Cinemark Riverton XD, a 14-auditorium theater with one XD auditorium […]
RIVERTON, UT

