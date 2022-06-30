Clare County Man Arrested for Threatening Neighbor, Clare County Judge Online

A Clare County man has been arrested for sending explicit online threats to a neighbor and a Clare County judge.

A court affidavit shows that Jeremy Adams first sent online threats to a neighbor, claiming that the neighbor, their husband, their father, mother and both of their kids participated in his “torture and manipulation.”

Adams wrote, “As a captive and prisoner, I’ve had enough of your mother f***ing s**t and plan to start shooting those who have been keeping me captive. I ran out all the warning shots when you had your little b***h a** member yelling at me from the woods. I have every right to defend myself from my torturers whom have held me captive in my own home and manipulated my environment for rank advancement in MC clubs and financial gains for six years. If there is an open opportunity to kill oppressors, I am going to take it. I’ve had enough and I’m going to expose every one of you mother f****rs.”

An open source review of Adams’ Twitter page, according to the affidavit, revealed that Kenneth Koch is a neighbor who lives across the street from Adams. Investigators believed Koch was being referred to in the threat.

Koch told authorities that he and Adams are not on good terms, and the Clare County Sheriff was contacted about the threat. The FBI was then informed that Adams and Koch have had an ongoing neighbor dispute.

Adams sent more threats of violence to a Clare County judge, including a threat on June 14 that said, “I do not condone hunting and murdering judges… except the dishonorable Judge Mench. I am going to kill that corrupt piece of s**t, racist mother f***ing judge for his participation in my torture and manipulation.”

Adams then went on to say that he was going to make the judge watch as he’d “…slice his wife up, put her through the meat grinder and made god d****ed pasties out of her.”

“Judge Mench,” according to the affidavit, is not a judge in Michigan, but Adams had had contact with the Honorable Judge Roy G. Mienk, who presides over the 55th Circuit Court in Clare County.

Judge Mienk was contacted by authorities and confirmed he had denied Adams’ request to dismiss a personal protective order obtained by Koch against Adams.

“…He [Judge Mienk] abused his power. I am going to take his life gladly,” wrote Adams. “I will do my best to give you at least until July 4 to figure out how to extract me or I’ll take the nuclear option and involve the Secret Service. I do not want that charge on me but I need an exit and that’s my last option. I’m tired of being prisoner to racist f***ks.”

Adams now faces charges for threatening to injure or kill through the use of the internet.