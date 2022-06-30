ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Clare County Man Arrested for Threatening Neighbor, Clare County Judge Online

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0gRCT8sm00

A Clare County man has been arrested for sending explicit online threats to a neighbor and a Clare County judge.

A court affidavit shows that Jeremy Adams first sent online threats to a neighbor, claiming that the neighbor, their husband, their father, mother and both of their kids participated in his “torture and manipulation.”

Adams wrote, “As a captive and prisoner, I’ve had enough of your mother f***ing s**t and plan to start shooting those who have been keeping me captive. I ran out all the warning shots when you had your little b***h a** member yelling at me from the woods. I have every right to defend myself from my torturers whom have held me captive in my own home and manipulated my environment for rank advancement in MC clubs and financial gains for six years. If there is an open opportunity to kill oppressors, I am going to take it. I’ve had enough and I’m going to expose every one of you mother f****rs.”

An open source review of Adams’ Twitter page, according to the affidavit, revealed that Kenneth Koch is a neighbor who lives across the street from Adams. Investigators believed Koch was being referred to in the threat.

Koch told authorities that he and Adams are not on good terms, and the Clare County Sheriff was contacted about the threat. The FBI was then informed that Adams and Koch have had an ongoing neighbor dispute.

Adams sent more threats of violence to a Clare County judge, including a threat on June 14 that said, “I do not condone hunting and murdering judges… except the dishonorable Judge Mench. I am going to kill that corrupt piece of s**t, racist mother f***ing judge for his participation in my torture and manipulation.”

Adams then went on to say that he was going to make the judge watch as he’d “…slice his wife up, put her through the meat grinder and made god d****ed pasties out of her.”

“Judge Mench,” according to the affidavit, is not a judge in Michigan, but Adams had had contact with the Honorable Judge Roy G. Mienk, who presides over the 55th Circuit Court in Clare County.

Judge Mienk was contacted by authorities and confirmed he had denied Adams’ request to dismiss a personal protective order obtained by Koch against Adams.

“…He [Judge Mienk] abused his power. I am going to take his life gladly,” wrote Adams. “I will do my best to give you at least until July 4 to figure out how to extract me or I’ll take the nuclear option and involve the Secret Service. I do not want that charge on me but I need an exit and that’s my last option. I’m tired of being prisoner to racist f***ks.”

Adams now faces charges for threatening to injure or kill through the use of the internet.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Montcalm Twp. clerk arraigned, charged with forgery

STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm Township clerk faced with potentially being recalled has been charged for allegedly committing forgery. Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause confirmed the information with FOX 17 Friday afternoon. We’re told an arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Jessica Shearer on Thursday. Shearer reportedly turned herself...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Clare County, MI
Clare County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Central Michigan Life

Isabella County Jail administrator charged with assaulting inmate

An Isabella County Jail corrections officer is going to trial on multiple charges after he was accused of assaulting an inmate two years ago. A trial date has not yet been determined. Sargent Christopher Cluley was charged last October with two counts of misconduct in office - both five year...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#County Judge#The Clare County Sheriff
9&10 News

Four People Injured in Roscommon County Car Crash

Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a two-car crash on North Harrison Road in Roscommon County, according to Michigan State Police. A 2011 GMC Sierra was traveling north on North Harrison Road when it crashed into a 2020 Ford Edge, which was pulling a trailer with a jet ski, that did not stop at the intersection on County Road 104, MSP stated in a release Friday.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Two-vehicle crash kills Midland motorcyclist

LEE TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that killed a 52-year-old Midland motorcyclist. Gerald A. Sian, 52, of Midland, died while riding his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. According to Lt. Kim Vetter, MSP Tri-City Post troopers responded to a traffic crash on Meridian Road near Young Road at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morning Sun

Thirty-one animals seized from Isabella puppy mill

Thirty-one animals — including 30 dogs and one goat — were seized at an Isabella County property Wednesday afternoon. The owner is expected to get formally charged Thursday afternoon. The dogs were used for breeding puppies sold either as hunting dogs or to protect and/or herd livestock, according...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

52-year-old motorcyclist dies after collision with pickup truck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Midland man died after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Midland County on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police say 52-year-old Gerald Sian was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Meridian Road around 5:40 p.m. when he collided with a Ford Ranger near Young Road.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Family friend remembering woman killed in murder-suicide

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide is sharing their daughter’s story. Reagan Torp was shot during the morning hours of June 14, according to the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. “She called me ma. I was her second ma. So, every...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Fisherman helps find body of missing boater in Saginaw Bay

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The body of a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Saginaw Bay has been recovered. Police say 58-year-old Timothy Wallschlager of Carrollton Township went underwater Sunday afternoon near the Bay City State Recreation Area. The sheriff's office says a fisherman noticed something in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

31 animals rescued from neglect in Isabella Co.

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Animal Treatment Society announced Wednesday it’s rescued 31 animals from an Isabella County property owner. According to its Facebook post, the dogs rescued were used for breeding and are unsocialized. HATS said its team only found out about the rescue today as...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Mecosta County resident planning protest online met with backlash

Cynthia Glazier said she was angry at the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Comments in a Big Rapids community Facebook page made her want to take action. “It’s none of my business whether you’re pro-choice or pro-life,” she said. “It’s also none of my business what you do with your body.”
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy