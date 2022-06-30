Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Hanford metro area

The once thriving village of Berenda was home to this showcase of education, Berenda School, seen here in the 1890s. When Fresno County Sheriff Leroy Dennis chose not to run for reelection in 1872, he decided to move to a little spot in the north end of the county where the Southern Pacific Railroad had just built a freight depot. Dennis was certain that a town would grow up around the depot, and he wanted to be there when the boom came. Little did he know that in 20 years, the little village he envisioned would one day be a major transportation link for the new county of Madera.

