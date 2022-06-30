ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Drives in two Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Crawford went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring infield single and a sacrifice fly in a win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Durran struck out and Rafael Devers flied out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote.Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Benched against righty

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar will have a clearer path to playing time in the outfield with all of Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the shelf, but he won't necessarily be a mainstay in the lineup, even versus right-handed pitching. Conner Capel will replace Nootbaar in the outfield Sunday with right-hander Zack Wheeler on the bump for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Registers second win

Pressly earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory against the Angels, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning. Pressly pitched the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and retired all three Angels via the strikeout, then became the victor when Houston walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old has spun four straight perfect appearances with eight total strikeouts in four innings following a disastrous outing against the Yankees on June 23. He's now converted 17 of his last 18 save chances since May 7.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Placed on 15-day IL

Suarez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a low back spasm Sunday, retroactive to June 30. Suarez gave up four runs in 6.2 innings during Wednesday's start against Atlanta, and it's possible that his injury contributed to his struggles. He'll be forced to miss at least two weeks due to the issue. The Phillies haven't yet announced their updated rotation plans, but Cristopher Sanchez and Kent Emanuel are candidates to serve as starters.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Orioles
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury

Bogaerts exited Sunday's game against the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent left knee injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bogaerts appeared to get spiked on his left knee on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh, and he was replaced defensively after being examined by trainers. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with a walk. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Gets look as everyday shortstop

Walton will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. With Thairo Estrada (illness) landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday and with Brandon Crawford (knee) still stuck on the 10-day IL, Walton looks like he could be primed for an everyday role at shortstop. Walton will make his fourth consecutive start in the middle infield Sunday after going 2-for-9 with a double over the previous three contests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Heads to bench Sunday

LeMahieu is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians. There has been no word of an injury, so this is presumably a rest day for LeMahieu after he started both games of Saturday's doubleheader. Anthony Rizzo will be in LeMahieu's customary leadoff spot against right-hander Triston McKenzie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Sitting again for Sunday's game

Burger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. He hasn't logged an official at-bat since June 26 -- this marks his sixth straight absence from the starting lineup. Yoan Moncada's return from the injured list has made Burger an afterthought, even after the 26-year-old Burger posted an .887 OPS in the month of June.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Solo shot in win

Yepez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Phillies. Yepez turned out to hit the third of four consecutive home runs in the first inning of Saturday's game. He was preceded by homers from Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman and immediately followed by a home run from Dylan Carlson. Yepez now has 10 home runs on the season. The young hitter has hits in his last three games and is slashing .281/.323/.515 this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy