At this point, there are only a handful of players who should consider themselves safe on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster. Fans and media alike have little to no idea what is going on inside the organization as general manager Ron Hextall is pretty tight-lipped. However, with free agency beginning on July 13, some of the questions that have been looming since the season ended will start getting answered, including who will stay and who will go.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO