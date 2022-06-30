ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Ken Giles: Another impressive showing

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Giles fired a scoreless eighth inning in a 9-3 win over the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Montas exits game early vs. Mariners for non-trade reason

Athletics starter Frankie Montas exited Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park early, but not due to a trade. Montas gave up a leadoff home run to Seattle rookie Julio Rodriguez and a single to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning before retiring the side. He didn't return...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder kept on Athletics' bench on Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder will rest against his division competition after Tony Kemp was shifted to second, Nick Allen was moved to shortstop, and Elvis Andrus was given a breather. According to Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Powers offense in Sunday's win

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Athletics. Rodriguez got things going quickly, taking the first pitch from Frankie Montas and putting it over the left field fence. In the sixth, Rodriguez added some necessary insurance with an RBI double, though he was caught stealing for the second out of the frame. The rookie outfielder has six homers in his last 13 games, a span in which he's hit .340 (16-for-47). He's up to a .277/.337/.483 slash line with 14 long balls, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored and 20 steals in 24 attempts through 80 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 7/3/2022

The Oakland Athletics take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Athletics Mariners prediction and pick. Frankie Montas goes to the mound for the Athletics, while Robbie Ray takes the rubber for the Mariners. Frankie Montas has a 3.20 ERA. He posted a 4.25 ERA in April but then delivered […] The post MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 7/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Ken Giles
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
Hoops Rumors

Suns reportedly done adding role players for the time being

With JaVale McGee and Aaron Holiday headed elsewhere and Elfrid Payton not expected to return, the Suns‘ additions of Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, and Jock Landale will help replenish their depth, tweets John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7. According to Gambadoro, Phoenix is done adding role players for the time being, though the club could still bring back free agent forward Ish Wainwright.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Benched against righty

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar will have a clearer path to playing time in the outfield with all of Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the shelf, but he won't necessarily be a mainstay in the lineup, even versus right-handed pitching. Conner Capel will replace Nootbaar in the outfield Sunday with right-hander Zack Wheeler on the bump for Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis Set to Begin Rehab Assignment as Soon as Sunday

Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Servais noted that Lewis will see "a healthy dose" of playing time in the outfield during his rehab stint. Before the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year winner was placed on the seven-day injured list on June 1, he exclusively served as Seattle's designated hitter after undergoing knee surgery last summer.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Registers second win

Pressly earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory against the Angels, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning. Pressly pitched the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and retired all three Angels via the strikeout, then became the victor when Houston walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old has spun four straight perfect appearances with eight total strikeouts in four innings following a disastrous outing against the Yankees on June 23. He's now converted 17 of his last 18 save chances since May 7.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy