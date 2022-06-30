Mariners' Abraham Toro: Pair of doubles in Wednesday's win

Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Payton played a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season. The 29-year-old set career highs all across the board, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers. He could emerge as the first guard off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
