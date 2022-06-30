ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Pair of doubles in Wednesday's win

Toro went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs in a win over the...

CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II leaving Warriors to sign three-year, $28 million deal with Blazers, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Signs deal with Portland

Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Payton played a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season. The 29-year-old set career highs all across the board, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers. He could emerge as the first guard off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Benched against righty

Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies. The lefty-hitting Nootbaar will have a clearer path to playing time in the outfield with all of Tyler O'Neill (hamstring), Harrison Bader (foot) and Corey Dickerson (calf) on the shelf, but he won't necessarily be a mainstay in the lineup, even versus right-handed pitching. Conner Capel will replace Nootbaar in the outfield Sunday with right-hander Zack Wheeler on the bump for Philadelphia.
CBS Sports

Suns' Jock Landale: Traded to Suns

Landale was traded from the Hawks to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Landale ended up on the Hawks in the trade between Atlanta and San Antonio that resulted in Dejounte Murray heading to the Eastern Conference. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He may not be an every-game player for the Suns, though that could depend on whether Deandre Ayton returns.
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Struggles in return

Bednar (back) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Brewers. Bednar pitched for the first time since June 25 and was immediately inserted back into the ninth-inning role with a four-run lead. However, things didn't go according to plan from there, and he was pulled before he could record the final out of the game. It remains to be seen whether the poor performance was caused primarily by rust, or it's an indication that he's still not at full health. If Bednar becomes unavailable for an extended amount of time, Yerry De Los Santos appears to be the next man up for saves.
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Gets look as everyday shortstop

Walton will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the White Sox, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. With Thairo Estrada (illness) landing on the COVID-19-related injured list Sunday and with Brandon Crawford (knee) still stuck on the 10-day IL, Walton looks like he could be primed for an everyday role at shortstop. Walton will make his fourth consecutive start in the middle infield Sunday after going 2-for-9 with a double over the previous three contests.
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Registers second win

Pressly earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory against the Angels, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning. Pressly pitched the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and retired all three Angels via the strikeout, then became the victor when Houston walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old has spun four straight perfect appearances with eight total strikeouts in four innings following a disastrous outing against the Yankees on June 23. He's now converted 17 of his last 18 save chances since May 7.
