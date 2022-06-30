ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined...

www.cbssports.com

ClutchPoints

3 MLB trades Red Sox must consider at deadline

The Boston Red Sox have endured a topsy-turvy 2022 season so far. Boston went from a 13-21 start to the 43-34 record they currently own. With rumors swirling around the contract extensions– or lack thereof- for Red Sox stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, there were talks of the Red Sox possibly being sellers at […] The post 3 MLB trades Red Sox must consider at deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox trade Silvino Bracho to Braves for cash considerations

Bracho had just been designated for assignment after spending the last two days on Boston’s big-league roster. The right-hander was initially called up on Tuesday in place of Connor Seabold to provide the Sox with an extra reliever for the remainder of their series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox place Rich Hill on injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list because of a sprained left knee and recalled reliever Phillips Valdéz from Triple-A Worcester before their game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Hill (4-4, 4.20 ERA) exited Friday’s game against the...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts calling out AL East is an insult to Yankees

If this is Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ logic, then how is the AL East not the best division in Major League Baseball?. On Tuesday, New York Yankees fans (among many others) were up in arms about Roberts’ comments claiming the NL West is tops in the sport. It was odd to take a shot at the AL East because it feels like fuel for the opposition later down the road. But hey, not our problem!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Boston Red Sox Pitcher Josh Winckowski Labels Wrigley Field ‘Stock Standard’ After Loss

After accruing the loss for Boston on Saturday, Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski had some choice words about Chicago’s ballpark. Calling the historic Wrigley Field “a little underwhelming”, the pitcher compared The Friendly Confines to Boston’s Fenway Park. The starter says, “Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospect Thaddeus Ward makes first competitive start since undergoing Tommy John surgery

Red Sox pitching prospect Thaddeus Ward began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on Friday afternoon. Getting the start for the Sox’ rookie-level affiliate as they went up against the FCL Twins in Fort Myers, Ward went two innings and did not give up a hit or walk while striking out three. The right-hander plunked the very first batter he faced and allowed that batter to reach third base with one out in the first inning.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Wendle (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start at second base and bat second Friday versus the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle will return to the lineup Friday after missing the entire month of June. His return comes at a good time...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Recalled from Triple-A

Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. With Rich Hill (knee) landing on the injured list, Valdez will return to provide some extra depth out of the bullpen. Valdez has bounced between levels several times already this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in his 11 appearances with the big-league team. He could be sent down again next week when the Red Sox add a starter to replace Hill in the rotation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Phillips Valdez: Returns to minors

The Red Sox optioned Valdez to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Valdez will head back to Worcester one day after his call-up from Triple-A. He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Connor Seabold, who was recalled in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Padres' Kyle Tyler: DFA'd again

The Padres designated Tyler for assignment Sunday. Tyler has been a fixture on the transaction wire throughout the season, as Sunday marks the sixth occasion in which he's been DFA'd dating back to spring training. He'll be exposed to waivers once again but will remain in the San Diego organization if he goes unclaimed by MLB's other 29 clubs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out four and allowing two earned runs over six innings en route to capturing a win in Saturday's 7-4 triumph over the Brewers, he shouldn't have to wait long before rejoining the big club. According to Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that the demotion won't preclude Wilson from rejoining the big club Thursday, when the Pirates will need to break in a temporary sixth starter for their doubleheader with the Reds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Exits with injury

Bogaerts exited Sunday's game against the Cubs in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent left knee injury, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bogaerts appeared to get spiked on his left knee on a steal attempt in the bottom of the seventh, and he was replaced defensively after being examined by trainers. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with a walk. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Strikes out 10 in win

Peterson (5-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and zero walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out 10. Peterson was bumped up to start Friday after Chris Bassitt landed on the COVID-19 injured list, though he was on full rest. The left-hander ended up matching his career high with 10 strikeouts, working around a couple solo homers en route to his fifth win of the season. Peterson has allowed a total of five earned runs in his last three starts with a sparkling 25:2 K:BB in 18.1 innings over that span. He told Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News after the game that he will likely go on the paternity list Saturday.
QUEENS, NY

