Omaha, NE

Nebraska man pleads guilty to threatening to kill officer

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations.

Cody Cape, 23, of Blair, also pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Omaha to a count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, the Omaha World-Herald reported. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will ask for nearly 10 years in prison when Cape is sentenced in September.

Prosecutors said Cape and a friend were cited for a hunting and fishing violation in October 2020 near the DeSoto Wildlife Refuge. The friend later told police that Cape drove by the home of the wildlife officer who had ticketed them and that Cape had forced the friend at gunpoint to drive by an area where he thought the officer might be. The friend also said Cape explained how he could use explosives to kill the officer and his family.

Blair police arrested Cape on Christmas night in 2020 during a traffic stop and said they found a handgun and bullets in Cape’s vehicle. A woman who was with Cape when he was arrested told police Cape had said he wanted to kill the wildlife officer, prosecutors said.

