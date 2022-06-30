ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm Thursday evening before hazy and hot Friday gives way to storm chances

By Chief Meteorologist Tom Russell
local21news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — It's be warm tonight with low in the upper 60's, right around 70. Tomorrow is set to be the hottest, and arguably the most uncomfortable day of the year so far, as highs top out in the mid 90s with hot and hazy...

local21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Hot and hazy today with a Weather Watch Day issued tomorrow for storms

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is set to be the hottest, and arguably the most uncomfortable day of the year so far, as highs top out in the mid 90s with hot and hazy sunshine. Late-afternoon and evening showers and Thunderstorms will cap-off the daytime heating, so have a plan in place in case you need to take your evening activities indoors.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Strong storms possible for Midstate ahead of July 4 weekend

Fireworks displays this weekend should be okay, especially Sunday & Monday... THIS EVENING: Hot and Humid, Stray Storms. Temperatures Near 90°. TONIGHT: A Passing Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 70°. SATURDAY: More Humid, Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Hi 88°. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Cbs
abc27.com

Weekend storms cause damage in Adams County

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Severe storms ripped through parts of Adams County on Saturday, bringing strong winds and hail to the area. Tyler Truan had just sat down to dinner at his home in Mount Joy Township, Adams County. “About 10 minutes later, I just heard a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hallam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Columbia, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, New Holland, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola and Stonybrook-Wilshire. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 289 to 295. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

One Flown After Early Sunday Morning Crash in Gilberton

One person was flown after a crash in Gilberton early Sunday. Just after 4:00am, emergency personnel were called to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of the weigh station in Gilberton. The crash involved a vehicle that struck a utility pole. A female passenger had to be...
GILBERTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 43

Trees down, power out in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple trees fell in Lancaster County on Saturday as a result of heavy storms in the area. Several trees fell into houses and power lines. As a result, city officials shut the power grid down. Officials are working now to extract the fallen trees from...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Helping Fido beat the heat; tips to keep your pet safe

Dauphin County, PA — No doubt about it, it's been hot! But, humans aren't the only ones who need to beat the heat; experts say it's also important to make sure pets are staying cool. Experts recommend taking your dog for walks in the early morning or in the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire damages four rowhomes in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were dispatched for a residential fire in Harrisburg. The fire was in a series of rowhomes along the 1200 block of Kittatinny Street on Friday evening. According to a spokesperson for Harrisburg city, four homes were affected in the fire.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Westbound lanes on Pa. Route 283 reopen

(WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of Pa. Route 283 near the Lancaster and Dauphin County border. According to 511Pa, the multi-vehicle crash on Pa. 283 westbound between Exit: PA 743 – Elizabethtown and Exit: PA 230/PA 341 -Toll House Road is cleared and all lanes are reopen as of 7:51 p.m. on June 30. There may be residual delays.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
yorkpa.org

Have it Made in York County, Pennsylvania

From the famous York Peppermint Pattie to fan-favorite Harley-Davidson, we know a thing or two about what it means to 'have it made here.' No matter how you like to create memories, York County offers the perfect way to escape for a fun-filled (or relaxing) getaway experience. Downtown Explorer. Our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Giveaway held at the Bridge Eco Village in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A veggie giveaway was held in Harrisburg on Saturday. It was held at The Bridge Eco Villiage located at the Former Bishop McDevitt High School in Allison Hill. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey fireworks and more to celebrate 4th of July

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourth of July weekends means barbeques and fireworks, and there is no shortage of that at the Sweetest Place on Earth, Hershey, Pennsylvania. The annual Hershey Fireworks Display is happening on Sunday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks happen across from the park on Hersheypark Drive. You do not have to be in the park to enjoy them and the pyrotechnics can be seen from miles in all directions.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

These are the fashion trends for summer 2022

LANCASTER, Pa. — WGAL News 8 is taking a look at fashion trends for summer. We spoke with the general manager of a Lancaster boutique. She's in charge of predicting and ordering what people want to wear. Sara Tuscher at Pappagallo said pandemic lounge wear is out and more...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy