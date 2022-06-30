ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Boundless’ on Prime Video, Turning History Class Into a ‘Thrones’-y Drama About Ferdinand Magellan

By Zach Dionne
The new miniseries Sin Limites , filmed in Spanish and billed as Boundless on Prime, follows 16th century explorer turned history/geography class staple Ferdinand “Strait of Magellan” Magellan and the first expedition to successfully circumnavigate a planet which some still rigorously believe is flat and will tell you all about why on Reddit. Twist ending where Magellan, his foil Elcano, and the salty crew fall off the edge? Just spitballing.
SIN LIMITES : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
Opening Shot: Sails are painstakingly opened on a Spanish ship while sunset approaches over the ocean, a narrator waxing about how “the world we hope to conquer is boundless, there is no edge to plunge over or to sail across into the darkness,” pursuing “the light of knowledge” relentlessly, and facing “the darkness that lives inside us” to do so.

The Gist: In a period piece set almost exactly 500 years ago, 39-year-old Ferdinand Magellan (Rodrigo Santoro, a.k.a. Lost ’s sexy Paolo , Westworld ’s sexy Hector , 300 ’s sexy Xerxes) has carefully deduced a theoretical travel hack to reach the so-called East Indies by going west, around the globe, rather than south and east around Africa’s southern tip. Disregarded by the king of his native Portugal, Ferd pitches Spain’s monarch in 1519 and secures a five-ship mission with “237 souls” under his command. A final recruit is the rakish, newly locked up navigator Juan Sebastian Elcano (Álvaro Morte, El Profesor on Money Heist ), whose misadventures as a lovable scamp are tracked through the pilot as a counterpoint to Magellan’s. Internal conflicts, mutiny, illness, folly, and violent colonialism are sure to follow—but the episode stops just as they embark.

Directed by Simon West, the Brit who gave us Con Air and 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider , written by Patxi Amezcua, created by Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga. Cinematography by Shelly Johnson ( Captain America: The First Avenger, Jurassic Park III), filmed in Spain and the Dominican Republic, billed since its announcement as a “high-budget, cinematic production,” reportedly to the tune of $21 million. Other actors, whose work has predominantly been done abroad, include Bárbara Goenaga as Magellan’s pregnant wife Beatriz (essentially the sole woman character, and she’s not tagging along), Paulo Pinto, Carlos Cuevas, Adrián Lastra, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Raúl Tejón, Didac Calpe, and Gonçalo Diniz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qAni_0gRCNeUZ00
Photo: Amazon

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? This many drippy candles, castle-y sets, bustling ports, and meticulously costumed actors guarantees a tickling of the Game of Thrones bone, down to the title credits comprised of artistic cartography over a triumphant Middle Ages bop. Or, for a newer entry in our post- GoT world, Amazon’s own Wheel of Time adaptation, which also features the electric Álvaro Morte as Logain. (No magic or dragons here though. So far.) The ways that the simmering disdain between the Spaniards and their Portuguese neighbors manifested put me slightly in mind of Pachinko ’s complex interpersonal frictions between its Korean and Japanese characters; could be alone there, but any reason to think about Pachinko is one I’ll take. Some Master and Commander and Pirates of the Caribbean vibes may await us on the open seas.

Our Take: Boundless ‘ opening hour successfully channels the crackling “talking and drinking in dim rooms” mode of early Thrones , with a speedier plot anchored by authentic, convincing performances, impressive scenery, and thoughtful behind-the-camera choices. Really feeling Santoro and Morte’s impassioned work (and beards) here—it’s gratifying to see a story from those history books you barely remember get shot on location and in historically accurate languages, rather than another anachronistic Hollywoodification led by Americans doing vaguely British accents. ( Boundless/Sin Limites was actually created, per Variety , by Spain’s national public broadcaster RTVE and “the Spanish Ministry of Defense…on the occasion of the fifth centenary of [the expedition].”) It can be tough to ignore how the extensive talk of valuable foreign spices is breezing by the fact they’ll be acquired via genocidal tactics and religious conversions of indigineous folks, but at least we know— SPOILERS FOR THE LIFE OF 16TH CENTURY EXPLORER FERDINAND MAGELLAN —our protagonist will be killed trying to do so.

Sex and Skin: Less than 10 minutes in, you’ve got guys burying their faces in women’s cleavage in a tavern/brothel, and one dude bending another over for some simulated humping. This incites a melee ending with a man dangling from a chandelier while his pants are yanked down, showing an ass promptly spanked by a drunk sailor carrying him off like a sack of grain. Shortly after, two lip-licking cretins sneak up on a teen boy they’re hoping to sexually assault in jail, leading to a spike in the face and a beatdown from our young new friend’s savior, Elcano.

Parting Shot : Magellan adorably extends a spyglass as long as the crew’s journey is about to be, and it’s time to set sail. Cut to a quick tease that—* to the tune of Woody’s “there’s a snake in my boot!”*— there’s a spy on our boat!

Sleeper Star: Niccolò Senni as fancy Italian scholar Antonio de Pigafetta. He tiptoes onto Magellan’s docked vessel in his shiny shoes like a hungover Disney character deemed just too unkempt to sail the S.S. The Little Mermaid, then talks right over and through an unimpressed Ferdinand, who’s yelling orders to his crew for the duration. “Captain, the greatest feats are worthless if there is nobody to narrate them. I will record your feats for posterity,” is the deal-sealer on his pitch to join the cause. Magellan’s wordless 180 on Pigafetta’s value is subtly hilarious, and sets up an interesting relationship I’m ready for more of.

Most Pilot-y Line: Guy in Charles I’s court, as Ferdinand seeks the kingly co-sign for his expedition: “What do you ask in return?” Magellan: “That my discoveries bear my name.” Guy: “ Glory ? Is that all that drives you?”

Our Call: STREAM IT. The landlocked pilot differs from the seafaring, problematically colonialist tale to come, but it’s a captivating 45 minutes apt to feel relatively rewarding even if you opt not to finish the voyage.

Zach Dionne pens the Decider column Streamin’ King and writes and records things regularly at SKzd on Patreon .

