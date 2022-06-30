ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Emmett Till’s family calls for justice after finding an unserved arrest warrant in his case

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old Black teen whose murder in the Jim Crow South spurred the civil rights movement in America, say they have unearthed an unserved arrest warrant for the White woman who accused him of making advances toward her, sparking the events that led to his death...

localnews8.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

1955 Warrant For Emmett Till Accuser Found, Family Seeking Arrest

Click here to read the full article. While searching the basement of a Mississippi courtroom, an unserved warrant for Emmett Till’s accuser has been discovered. The Associated Press reported on Wednesday (June 29) that the warrant charged Carolyn Bryant Donham, identified as “Mrs. Roy Bryant” on the document, in Till’s kidnapping. The document was discovered sometime last week, confirmed Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill who also certified the authenticity of the document.More from VIBE.comWhoopi Goldberg To Star In Film About Emmett Till’s MotherHouse Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act To Make Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeMississippi's Emmett Till Memorial To Be...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Greenwood, MS
Society
City
Greenwood, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Gary mother pleads for answers after her daughter and grandson have been missing for nearly 7 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly seven years ago, Diamond Bynum and her young nephew, King Walker, left a family home in Gary, Indiana and never returned.And through all that time, their family has never given up hope they would be found alive. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with the mother about bringing awareness for her loved ones."We're just heartbroken that we have to continue to go, not knowing is the hardest part."It's another year of unanswered questions for LaShann Walker.She wants to bring awareness for her daughter Diamond Bynum and her grandson King Walker, who went missing in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Carolyn Bryant
Person
Roy Bryant
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Charged With Capital Murder In Killing Sister, Allegedly Forced 13-Year-Old Son To Discard Body

A Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her sister and then forcing her 13-year-old son to dispose of the body has been charged with capital murder. Click 2 Houston reported that 38-year-old Carmen White appeared in court on Wednesday, June 29 to be charged with capital murder in connection with the March 31 death of her sister, Cynthia Cervantes. Her bond has been set at $750,000, according to a judge.
HOUSTON, TX
rolling out

This is how inmates sent off Bill Cosby when he left jail

Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Justice Department#Fbi#The Jim Crow South#Cnn#Justice#The Leflore County Clerk
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Long Beach Tribune

Black woman claims White man ‘dehumanized’ her and called her ‘an animal’ in front of her nephew and sister while they were at a park; the ‘racially motivated incident’ was caught on camera

The number of racial incidents nationwide is constantly on the rise in the last couple of years, but this trend is especially noticeable after the county reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns since the spring months last year. Per a CNN report from last fall, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement in 2020 that they were the victim of a hate crime because of their race or ethnicity, gender, religion or disability — a number that has been on the rise in recent years, according to FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report. Per VOA report, the rising trend continued last year as some of the largest US cities reported hate crimes spike of 39% and that continues in 2022 too.
SOCIETY
People

Babysitter Accused of Murdering Mich. Toddler: 'She Threw My Son into the Wall,' Says Mom

A babysitter in Michigan is behind bars after allegedly murdering a 23-month-old boy left in her care. WDIV-TV, citing police, reports 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges — who had babysat the boy on and off for the past two months — was watching him at his Roseville, Mich., apartment on June 13 while his mother was at work, when Hodges allegedly physically abused him.
ROSEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
rolling out

R. Kelly’s victims lash out as he’s sentenced to long bid

R. Kelly, who is both one of the most prolific singer-songwriters of all time and also a serial sexual abuser, has been sentenced by a New York County judge. At 54, Robert Sylvester Kelly has been given a 30-year bid in prison, which will pretty much will leave him imprisoned for the remainder of his most productive and creative years, and he hasn’t even gotten to his state trial in Chicago yet.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Suspect uses hidden gun to fatally shoot police officer who uncuffed him to let him smoke

A suspect used a hidden gun to shoot and kill a police officer who let him go outside a station to smoke during questioning.Gary Rowland, 30, was arrested in Kentucky last month on drugs and firearms warrants and was accused of violating the terms of his parole.Officials say he was being interviewed following his arrest at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, when he asked if he could go outside the building to smoke.It was then that he allegedly pulled out the concealed weapon and killed Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash.“While smoking, Mr Rowland produced a handgun, which had...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy