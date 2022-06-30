ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in El Centro metro area

By Stacker
thedesertreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.thedesertreview.com

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Yuma AZ

Yuma is best known for being the hottest and driest city in the United States. Arizona’s 11th most populous city is in the southwest corner of the state and shares a border with California and Mexico. Due to its isolated location and overbearing heat, tourists often overlook Yuma in favour of some of Arizona’s smaller yet easier-to-reach destinations. This is a real shame, as its rich history and unique landscape make it an incredible place to visit.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Lithium tax to create revenue stream for Valley

CALIFORNIA — Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a final budget package, that included SB 125, “Public Resources: Geothermal Resources: Lithium.”. SB 125 is aimed at guaranteeing communities of Imperial County direct benefit from the development of Lithium Valley and that those profiting from lithium developments pay their equitable and fair share through a severance tax on the development and process of mineral extraction.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Free Fishing Day Reels In New Imperial Valley Anglers

BRAWLEY — The last time Calexico resident Eugene Davis fished at Wiest Lake he was 15. On one of two free fishing days in California this year, he returned with his brother and his 8-year-old son, Lucas. Davis hoped to teach Lucas how to fish and share that love...
CALEXICO, CA
azpm.org

Yuma Farmers Assess Water Usage Amid Drought

Water is a finite resource in the American Southwest, though it hasn’t always been viewed as such. As states in the Colorado River Basin manage their water supplies, agriculture is adapting to new restrictions. Despite Arizona’s limited water resources, it’s a major agricultural center with a portfolio that includes several water-intensive crops, such as lettuce. The Colorado River is responsible for irrigating over 230,000 acres of farmland in #Yuma, #Arizona, and 90 percent of all leafy winter vegetables grown in the United States come from this area. What are regional lettuce producers doing to make lettuce farming more sustainable, and what is the future of this water-intensive crop that depends on the Colorado River?
YUMA, AZ
Local
California Real Estate
Local
California Government
City
Government
Local
Business
El Centro, CA
Government
El Centro, CA
Business
kyma.com

City of Yuma hosts annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular event

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - With 4th of July around the corner, the City of Yuma hosted their annual Fireworks Spectacular event Saturday night at the Ray Crocs Sports Complex. The event was held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and was only $1 for admission. Eric Urfer, City of...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Mayor Moreno Touts Calexico’s Spirit of Unity

CALEXICO — Not only was unity the overarching theme of Mayor Javier Moreno’s 2022 State of the City address, but it was also prominently on display during the hour-long event on Thursday, June 30. Among the various elected officials, local dignitaries and community members in attendance was Mexicali...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Seeley Residents Return Home; Brush Fire Moves North

SEELEY — Although a brush fire that forced the evacuation of the residents on the west side of Seeley was still burning in early-morning hours of Thursday, June 30, those residents were cleared to return to their homes. A post by the Imperial County Fire Department around 3 a.m....
SEELEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

New El Centro Firework Ordinance Draws Mixed Support

EL CENTRO — Although Oklahoma City resident Brandon Fuller may not get to celebrate Independence Day every year, lighting fireworks is always part of the fun when he does. This year he’s in El Centro visiting family and is planning to attend a holiday pool party. So naturally he had to stop to buy some sparklers when he saw a fireworks stand in the Vons parking lot on Imperial Avenue on Tuesday, June 27.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumaaz.gov

Solid waste, recycling pickup days to change for some residents

Pickup days for some City of Yuma solid waste and curbside recycling customers will permanently change beginning July 25. From that date forward, homes between Avenue A and Avenue B and from 16th Street southward to 40th Street will begin having their trash collected on Tuesdays and their recycling picked up on Fridays.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

News 11 Weather: Declining temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - For Saturday and Sunday, most areas will see little to no rain chances, though a slight resurgence in moisture is possible for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain near normal through the holiday weekend, then trend up later next week.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Food Bank Now Struggles in Face of New Challenges

IMPERIAL — After rising above the challenges of the pandemic, Sara Griffen said the Imperial Valley Food Bank is now facing a brand new set of challenges to ending hunger in Imperial County: inflation. With inflation rates at 8.6 percent, the highest it’s been since 1981, according to U.S....
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Mosquito Pool in Winterhaven tests positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECTY) - A mosquito pool in Winterhaven tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), according to the Imperial County Public Health Department. “This is the time of year that we begin to see an increase in mosquito activity, and consequently, an. increased risk for mosquito-borne disease,...
WINTERHAVEN, CA
kawc.org

Somerton Cocopah Fire Chief DeAnda retires

The chief of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department is stepping down after more than three decades. Fire Chief Paul DeAnda has 34 years of fire service, with almost 28 years as chief. He’s seen Somerton go from a volunteer fire department when he started to a state-certified department that has partnered with the Cocopah Indian Tribe to serve the two communities.
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

Missing Person: Heather Briggs, last seen in Yuma

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office released an "At Risk Missing Person Alert" for Heather Briggs. The missing woman was last seen at the Living Center in Yuma on May 27, 2022, according to its staff. If anyone has any information on the missing person...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Two women arrested at pro-choice rally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After the overturning of Roe v Wade, protesters in Yuma have continued marching to raise awareness for reproductive rights. Friday night, two women were arrested for allegedly blocking traffic, says one protester Peyton Ortiz, also founder of Citizens Curating Safe Spaces. Locals protesting from City...
YUMA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Jaime Renteria Killed in Traffic Crash on US Highway 95 South [Needles, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 9:53 p.m., near Highway 62. Furthermore, the investigators said a white Volkswagen sedan collided head-on with a white tow-truck for unknown reasons. Eventually, first responders declared Jaime Renteria of Calipatria dead at the scene. No further details regarding the crash...
NEEDLES, CA
calexicochronicle.com

At-Large Suspect in Calexico Shooting Arrested

CALEXICO — A Heber man wanted in connection with the June 8 shooting death of a Calexico man in the 400 block of West Fifth Street has been arrested. The arrest of 56-year-old Manuel Medina Vargas Jr. was announced by the Calexico Police Officers Association the night of Thursday, June 30 on the association’s Facebook account.
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

NBC 11 Sports: A step closer to Williamsport

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The El Centro 12U Little League team needed to defeat Calexico twice to win the District 22 title. El Centro got their win on Thursday but fell short on Friday. Down 5-0 early, Calexico rallied to a 10-8 win and now moves on the the Section 7 tournament in Spring Valley on July 16th.
CALEXICO, CA

