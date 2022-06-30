Our Neighborhoods: Miami Lakes Upper East Side

This is the third story in an ongoing series on the Upper East Side neighborhood. Traveling south through Miami Lakes’ upper east side neighborhood, there are several blocks of relatively new office spaces and two sets of warehouses. The businesses along Northwest 59 Avenue near Northwest 164 Street have views of...
Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law as rents continue to increase in South Florida. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals, and evictions.
Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue.
Residents who receive garbage and bulky trash services tomorrow, Monday, July 4th, should place their items on their curbside tonight.City of Miami.
MIAMI - Mother Nature delivered a pleasant surprise for July 4th, beautiful weather for afternoon barbecues and dry skies for the traditional fireworks displays. At Miami's Bayfront Park, the crowd built throughout the day in anticipation of the nighttime show. Celebrating the Fourth of July in Miami is a tradition for some of the families at the park. "We came down here just to see the fireworks because normally that's something that we do every year, we leave from Orlando to come to Miami just to enjoy the nice weather and everything," said Martin Campbell, who drove down with...
MIAMI - Thanks to the price of gas, food, and rent, business at pawn shops is booming. People are selling what they have to pay their bills. "Sadly, with the economy and everything in the uptake, fuel prices, inflation, and everything. Yeah, we've seen a lot of new faces, we've seen a transition," said Jose Leyva with Larry's Estate Jewelry & Pawn. He's been in the business for more than 20 years and said the last six to eight months have been tough on his customers. "It hurts, it hurts sometimes, because you hear some of the stories and...
WEST PALM BEACH- Happy 246th birthday, America! From Fourth of Flagler in downtown West Palm to the Fabulous Fourth in Boca there will be plenty to do this Independence Day. If you need some last minute items for the cookout, here’s what’s open today:. Supermarkets. Publix – Open...
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will be conducting safety sweeps at fireworks vendors across the county ahead of July 4th to ensure illegal fireworks are not sold. July 4th is one of three state-approved holidays where Floridians are allowed to use certain fireworks that can explode or become airborne. However, not all fireworks under that umbrella are legal to use on Independence Day. So Miami-Dade Fire officials suggest only purchasing fireworks from licensed vendors to make sure what you purchase is legal. They also recommend checking the packaging before you buy, as well as the expiration date. "Violations would be anywhere from broken packages, to fireworks that are expired, old, or they just look frail, not suitable for the public," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue safety specialist Ozzy Norat. Another rule of thumb is to always read the directions, even when using fireworks you are familiar with. "You know you look at this, and you're like 'oh, this is for kids, it's safe'. It is safe, and it's designed for kids, but it's still highly recommended to read the directions and follow them. As long as you do that, you're going to be safe," said Chris Pouridas, owner of Champion Fireworks.
The demand to fly is at record levels and the airlines overall have a massive challenge trying to get their passengers to their destinations on time. The good news at Miami International Airport over the weekend is that the passengers in Miami and in Fort Lauderdale have been fortunate and avoided the trouble.
Las Olas, the iconic boulevard buzzing with chic restaurants, luxury shops and crowded bars, is in line for an extreme makeover that will cost millions — $104.2 million, to be exact. The ambitious plan, which will take years to complete, calls for pretty landscaping and roomy sidewalks that will open up space for outdoor dining and leisurely strolls along one of Fort Lauderdale’s best people ...
Encouraged by Heron Bay residents to “step up” to control a development project, Parkland city leaders have unanimously agreed to begin the process to buy a defunct golf course. It’ll help give the city a final say on what development would rise in the spot. They stopped short of actually committing to buy the course yet — but instructed their staff on Thursday to embark on a lengthy to-do ...
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in an Independence Day weekend "fireworks accident," CBS News reports. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. The man made his way to a hospital in a private car — without his hand. CBS Miami says emergency crews later...
Miami's skyrocketing rents and jaw-dropping home prices have many middle-class locals wondering if it's time to pack up and leave. But not everyone has that choice. Some lower-income residents are facing the harsh reality of ending up on the street, leaving Miami's most prominent homelessness assistance organization scrambling to help with limited resources.
For the second consecutive week, the Sick and Shut Down List goes to Key West, but for the first time ever, there’s restaurant recidivism within the inspection period. So, let’s get to this week’s list. RULES EXIST: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional...
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in a senior community in Boca Raton are feeling uneasy after vandals target the neighborhood. Maybeth Binon lives in the neighborhood and thinks vandals are teenagers after a Ring doorbell camera caught it all on camera. The photo appears to show a teenager kicking in a door, his face covered with a mask and headcover.
MIAMI - Independence Day falls on a Monday this year and the holiday is being observed by the federal, state, and local governments.Here is a list of what will be closed on July 4th in Miami-Dade and Broward.Federal offices: Closed.County offices: Closed.County courts: Closed.Public schools: Closed.Garbage collection: Broward - regular schedule in most cities. Miami- regular schedule. Miami-Dade - no collection on July 4th.Post offices: ClosedPublic libraries: Closed.Stock markets: Closed.Post offices: Closed (only Express Mail will be delivered).County transit: Sunday/holiday schedule.Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule.Public libraries: Closed.Banks: Most are closed (check with your branch).Most regional and neighborhood parks, nature centers and natural areas will be open.Tri-Rail will operate a weekend schedule.Broward and Miami-Dade Transit will operate on a Sunday bus schedule.Malls and grocery stores will be open - individual store hours may vary.
After cancellations and scaling down due to COVID-19, this year many public Fourth of July festivities are back in full swing. Here’s where to see fireworks. Coconut Grove’s 4th of July Celebration with the Miami Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami. For more info, click here.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. — A Florida man lost his hand in a fireworks accident early Saturday, authorities said. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 1 a.m. EDT to a residence in Lauderdale Lakes, the Sun-Sentinel reported. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the man was holding fireworks when one of them exploded in his hand.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The sight is jarring. A Ukrainian flag hung on a man’s garage is vandalized in a quiet Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. A neighbor told Local 10 News off-camera that her son and others witnessed a man get out of a Range Rover SUV and spray paint swastikas, the word “Azov,” and a symbol associated with Azov, a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite long lines and large crowds, travelers at South Florida airports are experiencing what could be a brief respite in the midst of a busy travel weekend nationwide. Things seemed to be running smoothly on Sunday at both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood...
