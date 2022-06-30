Theft investigation underway in Boonville

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming of Salisbury, MO, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center. Anna was born on July 18, 1927, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter Carl and Emma Hall (Fleet) McCart. She was united in marriage to Warren Lemming on May 29, 1947, in Salisbury, MO. Anna worked at the Biltwell Clothing Factory in Salisbury for many years. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, word searches, playing solitaire, and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lucille Billups and husband Gale of Salisbury, MO, Shirley Latamondeer of Salisbury, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren on January 21, 2008, two brothers, Lawrence and Homer McCart; four sisters, Irene Cracco, May Soto, Faye Still and Maude Mazzacavallo. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:30 am at the East Lawn Memory Gardens in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Larry’s Warrior Foundation.

