ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boonville, MO

Theft investigation underway in Boonville

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONVILLE, MO - Unknown persons are being sought by police regarding an investigation by...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Columbia police make arrest after downtown water bead gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested an 18-year-old and detained four juveniles after they allegedly fired pellets from a water bead gun. Police arrested Hunter Johnson, 18, and detained four others for fourth-degree assault in connection to reports of shots fired in the area of East Broadway and Ninth street.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash in north Columbia. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, the Columbia Police Department said in a news release. Mark Lamont, 49, of Columbia was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries, police said. The crash The post Motorcyclist killed in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash

MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove The post Three people hurt after Morgan County golf cart crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boonville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Boonville, MO
Crime & Safety
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced following two burglaries at Russellville school bus facility

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for charges related to two burglaries at the Russellville school bus facility. Christopher Pigford, 21, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges Monday, including accessory to second-degree tampering, accessory to first-degree trespassing and accessory to second-degree property damage. Felony stealing, burglary and property damage charges were dropped.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven The post One person seriously hurt after a crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Three Arrests Made Recently By Highway Patrol In The Lake Area

The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMZU

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink

Wayne Leslie Wahlbrink, 89, of Brookfield, MO, died Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Wayne was born August 23, 1932 in rural Brunswick, MO, the son of Leslie and DeEsta (Rimmer) Wahlbrink. He married Alma Evelyn Wilhoit on December 21, 1956 in Richmond, MO, and she preceded him in death on December 25, 2015.
BROOKFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft
KMZU

Ronald Snyder

Brookfield resident, Ronald Snyder, 88, died Monday, June 27, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wedensday, July 6 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Visitation is 1 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial is in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
BROOKFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Columbia Missourian

Columbia nurse manager finds life is better with lots of little goats

Mary Jordan's days don't stop when she gets off work as a nurse manager. When she reaches her farm south of Columbia, there are a lot of goats to feed — about 50 of them. For Jordan, raising her Nigerian Dwarf goats is a childhood dream come true. Long before she moved to Columbia in 2006, she grew up in suburban San Francisco and envisioned life as a farmer. Her dad supported it by allowing her to own small animals such as rabbits and chickens in the family's backyard.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rocheport bridge will continue to honor fallen Marine

Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
ROCHEPORT, MO
abc17news.com

Salute to America events kick off in Jefferson City Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) Salut to America is kicking things off in Jefferson City, Sunday through Monday, bringing people two days of music, food and lots of family activities for the Fourth of July. Organizers say events are set to get started at noon. This year, carnival rides will be...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming

Anna Elizabeth “Diddy” Lemming of Salisbury, MO, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Moberly Regional Medical Center. Anna was born on July 18, 1927, in Keytesville, MO, the daughter Carl and Emma Hall (Fleet) McCart. She was united in marriage to Warren Lemming on May 29, 1947, in Salisbury, MO. Anna worked at the Biltwell Clothing Factory in Salisbury for many years. She was a Baptist by faith and enjoyed working in her yard, flowers, word searches, playing solitaire, and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sisters, Lucille Billups and husband Gale of Salisbury, MO, Shirley Latamondeer of Salisbury, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Warren on January 21, 2008, two brothers, Lawrence and Homer McCart; four sisters, Irene Cracco, May Soto, Faye Still and Maude Mazzacavallo. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 10:30 am at the East Lawn Memory Gardens in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Larry’s Warrior Foundation.
SALISBURY, MO
KMZU

Carrollton Planning and Zoning Public Hearing scheduled Tuesday

CARROLLTON, Mo. – The town of Carrollton is scheduled to hold a Planning and Zoning Public Hearing Tuesday evening. The agenda indicates CMU Superintendent Clint Mathis to discuss a Turbo net contract. An ordinance authorizing the town to enter a contract to purchase road salt and authorizing all acts necessary to carry out the terms of such contract.
CARROLLTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy