PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Port St. Lucie was arrested for a hit and run with injuries after striking a man riding a bicycle, per police. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers arrested 50-year-old Marie Morris after she struck a 24-year-old man who was riding home from work on his bike.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO