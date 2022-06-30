ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call...

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 72-year-old Gary Peterson was eastbound on Interstate 90 when his vehicle collided with another eastbound motorist. The report says Peterson was not buckled up.
GRANADA, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

One killed in northern Minnesota UTV crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — A 27-year-old man driver was killed in a side-by-side UTV crash Friday night in northern Minnesota. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving on Northeast Rock Lake Road just after 10:15 p.m. in Holmesville Township when the vehicle left the road on a corner and hit a tree, causing the vehicle the roll. The man killed has been identified as Casey Joe Arneson of Fargo. A 29-year-old passenger was also injured in the crash.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Jet skier injured in explosion on Minnesota lake

One person was injured when a jet ski exploded and caught fire on a lake in St. Louis County Saturday. At around 4:30 p.m., a jet skier refueled the machine while riding on Little Lake 14, which is about 15 miles north of Kinney. When the driver was around 15 or 20 feet from the shore, the jet ski engine exploded, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Deadly Minnesota collision involves Forest City driver

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is involved in a fatal collision in southern Minnesota. It happened just before 10 pm Friday on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gary Roland Peterson, 72 of Granada, was heading east when he collided with the eastbound vehicle driven by Gerald Louis Stephan, 45 of Forest City, IA, near mile marker 106.
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Police ask for help searching for 6-year-old Minnesota Girl

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police in Northfield, Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 6-year-old Elle Ragin. Sherrif’s deputies were called to an apartment Saturday where they found the body of Elle’s 39-year-old mother, who is presumed to have taken her own life.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Car flipped over in Rochester neighborhood near Costco

(News 6) - A neighborhood in Med City walked out their doors, to a car flipped over in the middle of the street. It happened on Kenosha Dr NW near the Costco in Rochester. Witnesses say the driver of the car fled the scene; Leaving behind a bunch of pills of the dash of the car.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Woman Accused of Ransacking Rochester Apartment, Killing Pet

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman was charged in Olmsted County Court Friday for allegedly breaking into a Rochester apartment and killing a pet that was inside. The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched to a residence on North Broadway Ave. around 10 p.m. on June 30. The resident reported she returned home and noticed someone had “clearly ransacked” her apartment.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
myklgr.com

Rural Willmar man who died in tractor rollover identified

The rural Willmar man who died in a utility tractor rollover Wednesday afternoon has been identified by family. Tony Schmoll, age 67, was operating a utility tractor on the side of a creek embankment when the tractor tipped and trapped Schmoll underneath a little before 6 p.m. near the 7000 block of 12 Street NW. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where Schmoll was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
WILLMAR, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Infant Severely Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

North Branch, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says an infant was severely injured in the three-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the incident indicates the baby, identified as Hudson Allen of North Branch, was a passenger in a small SUV that was rear-ended by a minivan on Highway 95 about 2 miles northwest of North Branch around 4:45 PM. The collision caused the SUV to spin into the path of oncoming traffic and collided with a car.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Some storms possible for this 4th of July across Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that a line of storms, some possibly strong to severe, will move from west to east across Minnesota this morning on this 4th of July. Officials say there could be some redevelopment of storms, especially in the east, this afternoon. However, they say there...
CHANHASSEN, MN
kelo.com

Authorities in Minnesota searching for 6-year-old girl after mother found dead

NORTHFIELD, MN (AP) — Police in Northfield, Minnesota are searching for a 6-year-girl after her mother was found dead. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports 39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide. Police believe Wade might have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before she killed herself. State investigators are assisting local police in the search.
NORTHFIELD, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Willmar Man Pinned Under Tractor, Dies

WILLMAR -- A man died after getting pinned under a tractor near Willmar. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says they were called just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday to Dovre Township, just north of Willmar. Deputies found the 67-year-old Willmar man pinned underneath a utility tractor which appeared to tip over...
WILLMAR, MN
KFIL Radio

Eyota Man Faces Felony Charges For Crash That Injured Young Girl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Eyota man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court on Friday on felony charges connected to a traffic crash that injured his daughter, girlfriend, and another motorist. 37-year-old Jesse James Duncan faces a felony drug charge a felony criminal vehicular operation charge, two gross misdemeanor...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Head-on Crash in Rochester Injures Young Girl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Six-year-old Eyota girl was among four people injured following a head-on crash that Rochester police suspect involved a driver under the influence of drugs. Officers responded to the crash at the 5700 block of Bandel Road NW. around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police say a witness reported...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

