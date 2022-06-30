ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrant issued for Wausau-area man in child assault case

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Julio Lopez, 29, of Hatley. June 30, 2022: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, expose child to harmful material

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of repeatedly assaulting a child over a period of years, beginning when the girl was just four years old.

Charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing a child to harmful material were filed June 20 against Julio Lopez, 29, of Hatley. Police say Hatley repeatedly showed the girl explicit photos, sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill a family member if she disclosed the abuse.

The alleged assaults took place between July 2015 and July 2019 in Hatley, according to court documents.

Police in May tried to make contact with Lopez at his last known employer but were told Lopez had not worked at the farm for about four months and could be in New York. Officials say Lopez has several arrest warrants pending as well as several entries in the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department records since 2017.

If convicted, Lopez faces more than 60 years in prison.

