Annville, PA

Eight Winter Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-MAC Honors

auwolves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnville, Pa. (June 30, 2022) - Alvernia University placed eight student-athletes on respective 2022 Winter Academic All-MAC Teams, as announced by Middle Atlantic Conference Executive Director Megan Morrision on Thursday. Malik Green (Men's Basketball), Avery Walker (Men's Basketball), Julia Beaven (Women's Ice Hockey), Sydney Bradley (Women's Ice Hockey), Olivia...

auwolves.com

MyChesCo

Chester County Hospital Is Nationally Recognized for Its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Cardiovascular Care

WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Hospital has received FOUR American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based procedures for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Annville, PA
Spring Township, PA
Pennsylvania Education
Pennsylvania Sports
Annville, PA
Annville, PA
MyChesCo

Downingtown Borough Police Department Is Accepting Applications

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Downingtown Borough Police Department recently announced it is now accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer. This agency offers a comprehensive benefits package and a starting salary of $72,000. If you are interested in becoming a police officer, submit an application to the department,
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
#Track And Field#Alvernia University#The Mac Commonwealth
MyChesCo

The Best Historical Places in Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a dose of history, Chester County, Pennsylvania is the place to be. This county is home to some of the best historical places in the state! Whether you’re interested in colonial history or the Civil War, there’s something for everyone here. In this article, we will take a look at the best historical places in Chester County. We’ll provide information on what makes each one so special and why you should visit them!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Pottstown cites High Street churches for feeding the needy

POTTSTOWN — Two High Street churches that provide free meals, essentials and services to those in need have been cited by the borough for violating the zoning code’s definition of “church” by undertaking those activities. Oddly, although other churches in town provide many of the same...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

$500,000 added to PPL electric bill assistance program

Allentown, Pa. — The PPL Foundation, PPL Electric Utilities' charitable arm, has added a $500,000 contribution to a utility bill assistance program. The program, called Operation HELP, provides financial assistance to income-eligible families that are struggling with energy bills. The half-million dollar contribution was made after observing near-universal rising costs of living, according to PPL Foundation president Ryan Hill. “Rising costs have presented new challenges for many individuals and families,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Berks store offers curios, 'upcycled' furniture, more

JEFFERSON TWP. - Ginny Usher’s life has had an eclectic quality. A career hairstylist, she also is an avid furniture painter and sign maker. Born and raised in Kansas, she moved to Pennsylvania 10 years ago. That broad-ranging vibe can be found in The Purple Pelican, a store Usher...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Pottstown gears up for July 4th fun

POTTSTOWN — It’s almost time for the fireworks folks. They will be held at 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Did you know you can get premium parking for the fireworks? It costs $25 per car load of people, so pick someone with a big car. Those with a premium...
POTTSTOWN, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks, Lehigh by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania South central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sinking Spring, or near Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Topton, Leesport, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Spring Ridge, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Mohnton and Kenhorst. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 44 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bucks; Chester; Delaware; Lancaster; Montgomery; Philadelphia; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE LANCASTER MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA YORK
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Railroad Workers to Pay Over $75,000 to Resolve Allegations of False Unemployment Benefits Claims

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that three area railroad workers have agreed to pay over $75,000, collectively, to resolve claims of unemployment benefits fraud under the False Claims Act. In three civil actions filed this week, the government alleges that Shohana Culberson, of Philadelphia, PA; Keith Abele, of Levittown, PA; and James T. Billups, of Newark, DE; applied for and received unemployment benefits from the United States Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) when they were, in fact, gainfully employed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

