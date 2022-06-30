Eight Winter Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-MAC Honors

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berks; Lehigh The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania South central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sinking Spring, or near Reading, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Reading, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Wernersville, Topton, Leesport, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, Spring Ridge, Shillington, West Reading, Boyertown, Mount Penn, Mohnton and Kenhorst. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 44 and 45. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 6 and 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
