Kevin Durant has Phoenix as preferred trade destination

Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Bigger speculation now that the Nets are no longer ESPN-interesting … does @Nick Friedell come back to Chicago for a reporter to be named later? KD trade demand has league-wide collateral damage! – 5:44 PM

Brian Windhorst, taking a deep, deep breath, says on ESPN that league executives have “floated” that the Lakers could try to trade for KD and Kyrie as a package deal if the two are still interested in playing together. – 5:42 PM

Durant says he doesn’t want to play with Kyrie, Simmons or even Uncle Drew…or play for Steve Nash…or work for Sean Marks and Joseph Tsai… – 5:41 PM

NBA FREE AGENCY IS ALMOST UNDERWAY! We’re reacting to every rumor/agreement (plus the Kevin Durant situation) here: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 5:37 PM

OKC fans Nets fans

🤝

KD ruining 4th of July weekend – 5:35 PM

Shams says Kyrie is fully supportive of Kevin Durant’s decision, and that the Nets want an all star caliber player and significant draft compensation in a Durant deal. – 5:33 PM

NBA Free Agency show begins on @Stadium with the latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:30 PM

Rooting for the scenario where Miami makes the cap math work on a Durant trade with a three-year, $139 million sign-and-trade deal for Udonis Haslem. – 5:29 PM

If the Heat do not get Kevin Durant, it won’t be a case of “losing out” on Kevin Durant. Pat Riley has the Heat in seemingly every prime personnel discussion. That’s all any NBA team can ask for. – 5:28 PM

I don’t know a single person who became a Nets fan because they got Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but I see the straw men are getting burned on the timeline today. – 5:23 PM

The only way Denver can trade for KD is if a 3rd team takes Ben Simmons, who the Nets reportedly are keeping, and if Denver sends both MPJ AND Murray because Denver can only trade their 2029 1st.

That’s…not likely. – 5:17 PM

NBA players react to stunning Kevin Durant trade request nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/30/nba… – 5:14 PM

Will be curious how much the league will be in a holding pattern until a Kevin Durant trade is agreed upon. Ancillary deals will get done, but many teams will be on hold. For ex. Suns and Ayton. – 5:12 PM

Jalen Brunson to the Knicks and between the KD bomb and the Yankees playing in Houston, the Knicks might barely get mentioned on the back pages. – 5:12 PM

I think my first overarching thought on the KD thing is “Oh wow Houston has access to basically all of Brooklyn’s future draft picks moving forward via swap or trade in an unprotected manner, too.” Wonder how that clouds what kind of trade package Sean Marks looks for. – 5:12 PM

we are two hours in to this spotify live lol

also talking burritos

@Kevin O’Connor @Seerat Sohi @BigWos

Come join ‘KD Demands Trade + Latest NBA News Reactions’ on Spotify Live! spotifylive.link/qmfcRdp6hrb – 5:12 PM

New for @The Athletic – Emergency Durant roundtable with @Sam Amick @Joe Vardon @Alex__Schiffer. What are Nets’ options, the complications of an Ayton sign-and-trade, would Miami really offer Jimmy Butler, what stars should other teams dangle, and more

theathletic.com/3393459/2022/0… – 5:10 PM

We’re still going strong, reacting to the Kevin Durant trade request, the latest NBA free agency rumors and more: twitter.com/i/spaces/1ZkJz… – 5:09 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

If DeJounte Murray and Jrue Holiday can command three 1st round picks in their trades. How many 1st rounders (Not to mention actual useable players), will it take for some team to land Kevin Durant. This trade is going to likely to involve four teams. – 5:07 PM

The Spurs got 3 first-round picks in the Dejounte Murray. Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, 3 firsts and 3 swaps for Kevin Durant. Ayton is better than the Suns would like you to think since they chose not to pay him. Bridges is a DPOY candidate. Johnson is a 3/D wing. – 5:07 PM

Everything you need to know about the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, at @TheAthletic

Intel and insight on possible destinations, the Brooklyn fallout, the Kyrie Irving component and more, with @John Hollinger, @Joe Vardon and @Alex__Schiffer

theathletic.com/3393459/2022/0… – 5:06 PM

I’m sorry KD did what now? – 5:00 PM

We’re going live in 2 minutes on @PHNX_Suns to talk Kevin Durant and how it could happen! Join us:

https://t.co/JhV4dkWx4w pic.twitter.com/hHZdtq5yKx – 4:58 PM

I wanna see KD and Kyrie get traded together just to see how in the hell a team matches $79.5M in salary in a trade. – 4:56 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says Heat “has assets that Brooklyn doesn’t particularly want” and that Durant “wants to be in” Phoenix, despite owning a home in Miami. – 4:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The “starting talks with Devin Booker” thing is a nonstarter. The Nets literally can’t trade for him with Ben Simmons still on the roster, and KD wanting to come to Phoenix most likely starts and ends with wanting to play with Book and Chris Paul – 4:55 PM

Zach Lowe wants Sean Marks calling Masai Ujiri about KD immediately pic.twitter.com/VY553Mgb9H – 4:54 PM

Worth noting that Kevin Durant selected Joel Embiid with his first pick of the 2022 All-Star draft. – 4:54 PM

There is absolutely no reason for the Nets to accommodate KD and Kyrie by trading them to the same team and also no reason a team would want both of them. – 4:54 PM

What your best pitch to Kevin Durant to get him to play for the Pelicans? – 4:52 PM

“The Nets need to do what is best for them”

@TermineRadio reacts to the massive breaking news of Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/VD207ogThZ – 4:52 PM

LaMelo Ball appears to be lobbying for the Hornets to acquire Kevin Durant, as others are likely doing with their respective teams: pic.twitter.com/OWrrtFcP1N – 4:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

If you are hesitating on a Kevin Durant trade you probably hesitated on the Chris Paul trade and you cannot be saved. – 4:52 PM

Veteran NBA scout sizes up key Heat players heading into this wonderful free agency and Durant chaos: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:51 PM

Re: KD to Pels, and what you’d give up.

There doesn’t have to be a “right answer.” Some people want to aim for a title and have more volatility in year to year results.

I’d prefer to aim to be consistently very good and hope we can get a lucky run or two towards title.

-MP – 4:48 PM

Nets front office/ownership lost Kevin Durant’s trust, as previously reported.

Kyrie’s negotiations certainly didn’t help, and KD had enough. – 4:47 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

What would a trade package for Kevin Durant look like?

We start with 🇨🇦

NBA Today youtu.be/9Sb97CQgXH4 via @YouTube – 4:46 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

“This gives the Lakers their best chance at Kyrie.”

On Kevin Durant’s desired landing spots in Phoenix and Miami, what Brooklyn will need to part with the Hall of Famer, and a how this could help Los Angeles’ quest to land Kyrie Irving, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10040… – 4:44 PM

Brian Windhorst, on ESPN, says Durant is “focused” on landing in Phoenix, and that one reason KD requested the trade today (before start of FA) was so that DeAndre Ayton could be included in a potential trade package.

Windy notes KD’s relationship with CP3 and and Devin Booker. – 4:42 PM

The Nets CAN get Bam Adebayo (if they trade Ben Simmons). When you get to moves as big as Kevin Durant, everything has to be on the table. – 4:41 PM

“We’re that good”

Harden said on Jan 12 after the Nets, with KD/Kyrie, dominated the Bulls.

Just over 5 months later — Brooklyn’s title hopes are gone. This team packed more drama into 5 months than most teams do in 5 years. And the drama ultimately overwhelmed the organization – 4:37 PM

Windhorst says on NBA Today that Durant is focused on the Suns, with the Miami Heat also an interest. – 4:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

An interesting narrative is that the Nets can send KD anywhere because he has four years left on his contract. But if he can force his way out with four years left, then how exactly would there be comfort from an acquiring team not on his wish list? #PlayersLeague – 4:35 PM

Kevin Durant – a PG County (Md.) product – has talked in the past about how the #Nets were the closest he’s been to home. His business (35 Ventures/Boardroom) is in NYC, he owns the Philadelphia Union in #MLS. #Sixers star Joel Embiid is a huge fan. Hmmm. #NBA #76ers – 4:34 PM

Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn. Why that’s great for the Rockets — for now. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 4:33 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

From the inbox: Online sportsbook Bovada has some odds on Kevin Durant’s next team (https://t.co/ANeD61DWLG) pic.twitter.com/acmihKi9x4 – 4:31 PM

Great point just made on ESPN by @Tim Bontemps. This Durant news will create some sort of a free agent logjam as teams wait for that show to drop. Another great point by Tim is that the Royce O’Neal trade is an indication the Nets are looking for some high level players for KD – 4:28 PM

By now you know that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. What could the Heat offer the Nets for Durant? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More than half of the league has already called Brooklyn about Kevin Durant, per @Adrian Wojnarowski – 4:27 PM

Kevin Durant requests trade from #Nets in #NBA bombshell nypost.com/2022/06/30/kev… via @nypostsports – 4:26 PM

Is it possible the Nets front office made the O’Neale trade without knowing Kevin Durant was asking for a trade? – 4:23 PM

TOO MUCH GOING ON.

KD WANTS OUT?! Monk to the Kings?!

We’re going LIVE!

https://t.co/LLeLC2Zubn pic.twitter.com/Q85OSHBKdn – 4:22 PM

I genuinely do not see a realistic Raptors-Nets trade that lands Kevin Durant in Toronto – 4:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The moratorium can be annoying, but it does help with giving teams time to arrange deals in the proper order.

Order of operations matters a TON in the offseason. Doing a huge KD deal and having to lock in all the details immediately on the fly would be REALLY hard. – 4:19 PM

If KD gets traded to Phoenix, has he played with every HOF PG in the league now? Oh missing Dame I guess. – 4:12 PM

Housekeeping item: If DA is involved in a KD trade (which he almost certainly would be), the team signing-and-trading for him is hardcapped and can’t exceed $157M in salary at any point.

So most of these Suns trades would have to go down BEFORE the Royce O’Neale deal is official – 4:11 PM

every fan who is insisting their team couldn’t be better with Kevin Durant … i mean, come on – 4:10 PM

I don’t think, short of a surprising Golden State deal, any Kevin Durant trade creates an overwhelming title favorite.

Durant’s new team will definitely be high on the list, but no team with Durant becomes what the 2017 Warriors were or anything. – 4:09 PM

One of many things affecting Heat’s Durant chances – and this organization lives for moments like this (Zo, Shaq, LeBron) – is whether Ayton would be agreeable to go to Brooklyn. If not, Heat could put together better offer, even without Bam. – 4:08 PM

Real talk, I do think the KD news could affect the #Pacers. They have the cap space to eat bad contracts and could therefore facilitate a trade while moving players they no longer want and collecting assets (young players/picks).

Season would be bad but beneficial long term. – 4:08 PM

The big problem with any potential #Pistons pursuit of Kevin Durant is that they don’t have any big contracts to throw into the pot.

Kelly Olynyk ($12.8M) is the biggest contract, then Cade Cunningham at $10.6M. – 4:07 PM

People were thinking Kevin Durant would be staying put in Brooklyn once Kyrie opted in to the final year of his contract with the Nets…

But KD decided to get a little “Rowdy” pic.twitter.com/UpGkHPie6n – 4:06 PM

It’s not like he’d come here because the team isn’t close to winning, but if you were the #Hornets what specific package would you offer the #Nets for Kevin Durant? – 4:05 PM

Add Gallinari to the handful of Heat PF options if Tucker leaves as expected; he’s expected to be bought out by Spurs. The latest from our Heat/NBA free agency live blog, with Durant news and more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:03 PM

Could the Clippers be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes? He’s considered them before …

ocregister.com/2022/06/30/cou… – 4:03 PM

Alright, you know I had to do it.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade. What can the Sixers offer, and what’s the likelihood of it being the winning offer? phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 4:01 PM

Bulls cannot compete with package many teams can offer for KD. Just announce the LaVine max deal and try and take advantage of the KD fallout. – 3:59 PM

Have a story coming at @BR_NBA shortly, and we’re going live on @getcallin in just a few minutes.

Join us as the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes commence: callin.com/link/EaFCnvABtD – 3:59 PM

I’m on vacation.

Might as well keep having fun.

Saw Kevin Durant requesting trade as free agency set to launch at 6 p.m. ET.

Durant and Devin Booker won Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Could they win an #NBA title together, too?

What wound happen if they teamed up in Phoenix? #Suns pic.twitter.com/ViuXHMenAa – 3:59 PM

With Kevin Durant’s trade request, Brooklyn #Nets immediately dropped from 7-1 to 25-1 to win 2023 #NBA championship. (Should be 100-1). #Clippers still co-favorites with #Warriors and #Suns for title. Durant remains 10-1 to win MVP. Kyrie Irving 100-1 and higher. – 3:58 PM

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis’ Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster. – 3:57 PM

Not reporting!!!

Masai Ujiri has never feared taking a homerun swing. I wouldn’t sleep on the Raptors for KD. – 3:53 PM

It’s gonna be tough for Lakers to get KD w unprotected firsts in 27&29, Russ and a production deal with Mav Carter, I think – 3:51 PM

Got thoughts on the Kevin Durant trade request? The Nets? Kyrie Irving?

COME SHARE THEM WITH @HardwoodKnocks ⬇️

https://t.co/kDfeozzr1m pic.twitter.com/crX0mJcXZu – 3:50 PM

somewhat lost amid all the kd chaos: the jazz just traded their best non-gobert defender without getting an actual player back.

solid news dumping by utah tbh. – 3:50 PM

Title Futures: Nets now +1600 at FanDuel, +2500 at DraftKings and +3000 on Caesars. Obviously this is all subject to change depending on what the return is for Kevin Durant, and then whatever else they do … – 3:49 PM

On @Sirius XM NBA now with @Rick Kamla quickly talking Kevin Durant’s trade request. – 3:49 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Next on NBA Today’s free agency special on ESPN2: @Bobby Marks joins us to outline where Kevin Durant could land and the packages that add up. – 3:49 PM

Could we see Kevin Durant in the Valley of the Sun?

@adaniels33 reacts to the news that the #Suns are one of KD’s preferred destinations. #NetsWorld #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/yY8jWq2R3Y – 3:49 PM

Did nobody want to tell Sean Marks about Durant before HE TRADED A FIRST-ROUND PICK FOR ROYCE O’NEALE?! – 3:49 PM

The latest on Kevin Durant requesting a trade from the Nets from @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Join us now on ESPN2 for our NBA Today Free Agency special as we break it all down. pic.twitter.com/dsRBjecW8S – 3:49 PM

Durant holds Bam in high regard, one of several reasons Miami would presumably be appealing to him. But without Butler included, a Heat package around Herro and 4 first-rounders (including Jovic) and cap facilitating contracts likely wouldn’t be enough to get Durant. – 3:47 PM

Woj, on ESPN, says “it’s likely that not only Kevin Durant, but also Kyrie Irving, has played his last game with Brooklyn.” – 3:47 PM

From a Grizz perspective, everyone wants to do Durant deals without Bane or Jackson, and that’s technically doable. Realistically, to trump other offers + Durant’s preferences, Jackson probably has to be there. And even then it’s probably not most likely. – 3:47 PM

Celtics fans: Would you put Jaylen Brown in a deal for KD?

For me, depends what else Brad Stevens would have to give up. – 3:46 PM

Lol all those tweet drafts nba insiders had ready for 6pm just got deleted.

Nothing significant happens until a KD destination is picked. – 3:46 PM

As a basketball fan, I’m rooting for Kevin Durant to end up in Portland.

Damian Lillard deserves this. – 3:46 PM

Perk opening his comments by saying “how proud I am of Kevin Durant” is quite a vibe – 3:44 PM

“The Nets are moving Kevin Durant. They need a scoring forward. Sean Marks and I go way back. Let me talk to him.” pic.twitter.com/Qc2sNCfO1l – 3:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

More than half of the league has already called Brooklyn about Kevin Durant, @Adrian Wojnarowski just said on ESPN. Lol. – 3:43 PM

Props to @Brian Windhorst for being all over the Nets stuff, from the Harden-Simmons deal to the franchise ready to accept losing KD for their hard stance with Kyrie. Windy knows, man! @ESPNNBA – 3:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Woj says that “more than half the league has called Brooklyn about acquiring Kevin Durant”. – 3:42 PM

The Lakers getting Kyrie is now (as @Brian Windhorst has repeatedly said) a *very* real possibility.

Brooklyn doesn’t want him w/o Durant & there is going to be very little market for him unless it’s somewhere he wants to go. I’d imagine he ends up in DAL or LA. – 3:42 PM

With Simmons needed to be sent out (to Heat or elsewhere) in any Bam/Nets deal, one HYPOTHETICAL permutation that would work within cap rules is Durant/Simmons for Bam, Herro, Lowry, Robinson and three first-rounders (including Jokic). – 3:41 PM

Kevin Durant once called Mark Cuban an idiot (after Cuban said Durant’s then-teammate Russell Westbrook wasn’t a superstar), but Durant always has been complimentary of @Dirk Nowitzki and Dallas fans. And who wouldn’t want to play with Doncic? (Other than Brunson, apparently). – 3:41 PM

Someone what help me out. Why did the Nets trade a first rounder for Royce O’Neal knowing they’re about to trade Kevin Durant and essentially begin a rebuild? – 3:41 PM

I’m ready for the “Let me tell why why the Nets will BE BETTER without Kevin Durant – coming up after the commercial break” takes. – 3:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mo Bamba and other bigs the Suns should target with the MLE (which might be more relevant if KD happens and Deandre Ayton is sign-and-traded away): bit.ly/3Paxucb – 3:38 PM

One surefire way to take yourself out of the Kevin Durant stakes is to trade all your draft capital for Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale half an hour later. – 3:37 PM

Can’t the Raptors just be a dark horse in the KD sweepstakes? #NBAFreeAgency – 3:37 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Lol the Kevin Durant news crashed the Fanspo trade machine pic.twitter.com/YSp7g6pzt0 – 3:35 PM

Kyrie: “I’m staying with the Nets.”

KD: pic.twitter.com/aP69QhbWVR – 3:35 PM

So, let’s say the Nets trade Kyrie then trade Durant but not to Portland.

Then the Nets decide to deal Ben Simmons.

Should the Blazers get in on that? I say, absolutely. But DO NOT give up Anfernee Simons.

He is cheaper, a shooter, more mature and uses up one less m. – 3:34 PM

Chris and I talked Durant trades and hypotheticals on the pod. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:34 PM

After watching Celtics-Nets in the first round, I am not surprised Kevin Durant looked at everything around him and thought “nahhhhhhhhhh.” – 3:34 PM

Kevin Durant 6 days ago on his podcast: “There’s a lot of uncertainty with our team. I understand why so much noise around us but as individuals just control what you can and move forward. When the time’s right everything will work out for itself.” – 3:33 PM

But what team possibly has enough assets and cap space to trade for Kevin Durant?!? pic.twitter.com/OmPydgUOd8 – 3:33 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Nick Wright @getnickwright

The Lakers have been largely pilloried by the media in this era. They also won a Championship.

Meanwhile, KD/Kyrie & Kawhi/PG13 played a combined ZERO (0) Finals, or even Conference Finals, games together. – 3:31 PM

KD wants out… yes it’s worse than 12-70 #Nets twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:30 PM

Free agent movement has just been hi-jacked by KD. There is not one untouchable piece in the Bulls organization – player, coach, front office, PR – that shouldn’t be included in a deal if you’re AK. Not one. Three years of KD is better than 5 years of any Bull. – 3:30 PM

The absolutely hilarious part is the Warriors are actually the team positioned to make the best offer for Durant – 3:30 PM

Most fun KD trade outcomes for all of us just from a HOLY SHIT standpoint…

1. Zion/Pels

2. AD/Lakers

3. Knicks

4. OKC

5. Boston

Finishing last… Sacramento – 3:28 PM

Heat convos went from Otto Porter to Kevin Durant so quick LOL – 3:27 PM

On @SpotifyLive with

and @Logan Murdock talking Kevin Durant: live.spotify.com/room/ec35bde9-… – 3:27 PM

My take on Kevin Durant’s list of teams:

That’s nice, but the Nets have to make the best trade for the Nets. They have no reason to move KD to a team offering a lesser package to make him happy. This is your one, best chance to fully reset everything. Nets have to get it right. – 3:27 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

StatMuse @statmuse

— 78.6%

Kyrie playoff win% with LeBron:

— 75.0%

Durant playoff win% with Kyrie:

— 46.2% pic.twitter.com/jzuyz7632n – 3:26 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

sportando.basketball/en/no-contact-… – 3:26 PM

I do enjoy that in 11 months we’ve gone from “They took WHO over Jalen Suggs?” to “Scottie Barnes is untouchable, even for Kevin Durant.”

None of that is even wrong necessarily, it’s just a hell of a development. – 3:25 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

We’ve got:

– @Chris Haynes reporting Kevin Durant has the Suns as his preferred destination

– @Quinton Mayo reporting Deandre Ayton to the Suns rumors

– Myself among others reporting Kyrie Irving’s interest in going to the Lakers

What an organizational fumble. – 3:25 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Talking to folks around the NBA the belief is that everything is going to pause with the opening of free agency until Kevin Durant’s next home is decided. Every team and player will sit mostly still until Durant is traded. Then the flood will happen. – 3:25 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Kevin Durant ranks 4th all-time in points per game and 1st among active players. He has averaged 25 points in every season of his career except his rookie year.

Most Career PPG

Michael Jordan: 30.1

Wilt Chamberlain: 30.1

Elgin Baylor: 27.4

Kevin Durant: 27.2

LeBron James: 27.1 – 3:24 PM

Now we know why Kevin Durant had been so quiet the last few days and why he danced around the Kyrie situation on his “new media” podcast. – 3:24 PM

Now on @SpotifyLive talking Kevin Durant and what’s next: spotifylive.link/NDKktXOXhrb – 3:22 PM

Never forget: #Nets signed an over-the-hill DeAndre Jordan to a four-year, $40 million deal before benching and trading Jarrett Allen to convince Durant and Irving to sign in Brooklyn. This team scuttled its own rebuilding plan for a Durant/Irving combo and got NOTHING. – 3:22 PM

Sneak peak at the 2022/23 Phoenix Suns led by Chris Paul and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/WHnNBWeg6I – 3:22 PM

The Nets got Kevin Durant and proceeded to make mistakes every step of the way. – 3:22 PM

Now on @njdotcom

Kevin Durant requests trade from Brooklyn Nets nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 3:22 PM

Miami has to unprotect their 2025 1st round pick they owe OKC if they want to send Brooklyn picks for KD.

Sam Presti may ask for additional compensation on top of unprotecting the pick because adding KD makes the pick worse. – 3:22 PM

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets😱

basketnews.com/news-174405-ke… – 3:21 PM

At the age of 33, Kevin Durant produced so much that his $42 million salary was a moneymaker for the Nets.

He’s owed close to $200 million in the years to come, though, ending when he’s 37.

What’s this analysis based on? More here, free:

https://t.co/piSbIkkKck pic.twitter.com/wXzxBx0IQn – 3:21 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

My answer to any question on a trade package for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4f0Q7KrjJn – 3:19 PM

What would a Kevin Durant trade look like? What kind of package would it take to land him?

@NekiasNBA recently broke it down and looked at potential destinations for KD: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… – 3:19 PM

Mindblowing! Kevin Durant is setting to leave Brooklyn and he gonna change the upcoming season overall. This off-season belongs to KD from today. Phoenix, Miami or elsewhere maybe. #NBAFreeAgency

sdna.gr/mpasket/980653… – 3:18 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

¿Por qué sonríe este señor? Si estás en sus zapatos de lujo, ¿qué entregarías a cambio de Kevin Durant? (creatividad pero con decencia, por favor) pic.twitter.com/yT0vBOtOL5 – 3:16 PM

Kyrie: “See you in the fall!!”

KD:

pic.twitter.com/X6MKmW4eEi – 3:15 PM

Best the Heat can do right now is Lowry, Herro, mix of young guys (Vincent, Strus, Yurt) and three first-round picks (plus swaps). It’s possible they could reroute Lowry to a third team to have younger players go back to BKN, but not sure how many teams are helping Riley land KD – 3:13 PM

Suns working to land KD like… pic.twitter.com/PXifNUSsby – 3:13 PM

Remember how 2014 free agency ground to a halt while the whole league waited for LeBron?

Yea, I have to imagine 2022 free agency does the same thing for Durant. Maybe Brunson still goes to the Knicks quickly, but a lot of the other big fish are gonna have to wait for KD. – 3:13 PM

The Wolves have to look at the possibilities here. If you can pair KD with KAT and Ant, you do it. Realistic? Unlikely.

But it may be time revisit the Ben Simmons discussions as well. – 3:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

I just want him to go to a fun team we wouldn’t expect. – 3:12 PM

Predictions:

– Kevin Durant to the Suns.

– Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.

– Ben Simmons to the Wolves.

– The most insane Western Conference we’ve ever seen. – 3:11 PM

With 4 years left on KD’s deal, and his likely destinations being very unlikely to have the best trade package, this will be our biggest test ever of player empowerment. How much can he control his destination given the duration of the contract? – 3:11 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Dan Favale @danfavale

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat miss out on everybody

But now sit a big time package away from a top 3 player in the world: Kevin Durant

Bam Adebayo can’t be offered in this deal due to contracts with Ben Simmons

So it’s time for madness – 3:08 PM

If Brooklyn really wants picks for Durant, Houston is like, a generational winner today.

If the Nets go in the tank to try to come away with a remotely decent pick through their swap rights with the Rockets next year, Houston’s odds are Victor Wembanyama go up significantly. – 3:07 PM

UCLA has inquired about Kevin Durant for its move to the Big Ten more at 11 – 3:07 PM

I still wanna see Durant go back to OKC. It would just be amazing to me. He could literally rewrite his legacy on the fly, going almost the same route that LeBron did to bring a title to the team that drafted him (well, the zombie Sonics) after rings elsewhere. Not happening tho – 3:06 PM

Durant didn’t get a player option on the final year of that four-year extension, which always struck me. Not sure why it amounted like that, but normally someone of his stature gets every bit of player-friendliness on a deal. Locked in for 4 years now as Nets look for a trade. – 3:06 PM

I don’t know the inner workings of the Durant and Nets relationship, but I do know if he’s asking out now after kyrie opted in, I think I’d be searching for the best offer, not satisfying Durant’s wish list. – 3:05 PM

COULD HAVE BEEN: Kyrie, KD, Harden.

ACTUALLY IS: Kyrie, Ben Simmons, Royce O’Neale, and Iunno, Duncan Robinson? – 3:05 PM

Durant in the playoffs for the Nets:

— 32.3 PPG

— 8.4 RPG

— 4.9 APG

— 49/39/88%

7 wins. 9 losses. pic.twitter.com/4aR7Cry5p9 – 3:05 PM

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. – 3:04 PM

Just to get this out of the way:

Yes, of course you would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant. Tyrese Maxey would trade Tyrese Maxey for Kevin Durant.

Also: you don’t get Kevin Durant unless he says “I want to go to Philadelphia.” – 3:04 PM

The Ayton BYC issues don’t go away because KD asked for a trade. – 3:04 PM

Kyrie: “We’re gonna have a special season. I just know it.”

KD:

pic.twitter.com/NIi4LpqU5n – 3:04 PM

i would trade anthony davis for kevin durant in two seconds if i was the lakers. the nba needs this. – 3:03 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Every team will tear up the roster to get KD. I love free agency. pic.twitter.com/H5mfuIMtRg – 3:00 PM

Kyrie: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall.”

Durant: pic.twitter.com/Ej2UKgcJlz – 3:00 PM

Did some potential KD trades last week w/ @Bobby Marks on the Lowe Post podcast — including PHX deals that are somewhat complicated by the hard cap in the event Brooklyn acquires Ayton in a sign-and-trade.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bob… – 3:00 PM

Players to average 50/40/85% or better over the last 2 seasons:

— Kevin Durant

He was one free throw off from going 50/40/90%. pic.twitter.com/w1JtiZt5B7 – 3:00 PM

Heat (and a ton of teams) had been preparing for a run at Durant. Kyrie opted in. Things paused. It’s back on. – 2:59 PM

New Orleans. Landing spot for Durant. Calling it now. – 2:59 PM

– USC and UCLA are looking to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

– Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade to leave Brooklyn.

My Fourth of July weekend plans: pic.twitter.com/f0v3DokLyy – 2:59 PM

Make your prediction now. Where’s KD going? – 2:58 PM

On Monday, as the league prepared for Kevin Durant to potentially request a trade during the Kyrie opt-in saga, Phoenix and Miami were often mentioned as the All-Star’s perceived favorite landing spots. – 2:58 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Remember that the Thunder received 5 first rd. picks, 2 years of pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Paul George back in 2019.

espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 2:58 PM

KD to Portland for Simons, Sharpe and a first every other year until 2035 … who says no? – 2:57 PM

KD landing spots? Boston, LAC, Miami — feels like it should be easier to find a match. – 2:57 PM

Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:57 PM

Kyrie: I’m renewing my commitment to the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons: I might be ready to maybe take a jump shot.

KD: I’m out. – 2:57 PM

FWIW, the Royce trade has been in the works for at least a couple of days, so I don’t know that it’s related to the Kevin Durant news. – 2:57 PM

Wherever KD goes, he gotta go back to 35 🔥. – 2:57 PM

KD when Kyrie said he’s coming back pic.twitter.com/Df9hZb0HUw – 2:57 PM

As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks. – 2:56 PM

Just your normal (COMPLETELY SARCASTIC) day: UCLA/USC about to leave the Pac12 and KD requests a trade. Gotcha. – 2:56 PM

Kevin Durant has four years and $197.6M left on his deal.

And everyone will be lining up the best possible they can to trade for him. – 2:56 PM

every nba player and their mother going to be calling kd from the parking lot rn – 2:55 PM

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, league sources confirm. – 2:55 PM

Kevin Durant put up crazy numbers for Nets:

28.7 PPG

7.3 RPG

6.1 APG

53/41/90%

In 90 games. pic.twitter.com/uTqGQI3VFT – 2:55 PM

Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving didn’t last together? Wow! Who would have thought! – 2:54 PM

Man if you thought yesterday was crazy… let me tell you about that one time Kevin Durant decided to switch teams. – 2:54 PM

two days ago: Dare to be different. Here to finish what I started with 7.

KD: pic.twitter.com/a6Lvpdvmic – 2:53 PM

Kevin Durant played 15 more regular season games with the Brooklyn Nets than Paul Pierce pic.twitter.com/MFYn0ltIph – 2:52 PM

Kyrie opts in and KD still wants out. Incredible. With four years left on his deal and Durant, at 34, still playing at an MVP level, Brooklyn could — and should — get back one of the largest trade packages in NBA history. – 2:52 PM

If you’re wondering what a Suns-Nets trade for Kevin Durant might look like, I threw out a few options here (bit.ly/3GsnHe1) and at the beginning of this one here (bit.ly/39Z0AMo) – 2:51 PM

Earthquake hits NBA 3:10 before free agency. Good luck topping the Durant news, free agents. – 2:51 PM

Kevin Durant has informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wants to be traded, league sources confirmed to @YahooSports. – 2:51 PM

So, how bout this KD thing, yeah? – 2:51 PM

There’s always that one name that comes out of nowhere

That name is Kevin Durant – 2:50 PM

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. – 2:49 PM

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:49 PM

Crazy. The two teams KD and Kyrie CHOSE to LEAVE, willingly, just got finished battling in the NBA Finals. – 11:27 PM

Marc Stein: One source with knowledge of the team’s thinking strongly dismissed the idea that Dallas would pursue a trade for Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving in the wake of Kevin Durant’s trade demand. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2022

With the Brooklyn Nets about to blow up their roster in the wake of Kevin Durant’s trade demand Thursday, Kyrie Irving appears on his way out the door, too. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith reported on air Thursday that Irving wants to re-join LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers “as soon as he possibly can.” “He’s been telling people he wants to be in L.A., he’s been telling people he wants to wear the same uniform that Kobe Bryant once wore,” Smith said. -via Newark Star-Ledger / June 30, 2022

Clutch Points: Paolo Banchero’s IG story has a photoshop of him and Kevin Durant in Magic jerseys 😅 pic.twitter.com/D48xiyjyMl -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2022