ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Emmanuel Kuac provides update on injury

By Bethany Miller
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It wasn't the junior season Emmanuel Kuac had in mind. After missing the first few weeks of the 2021-22 season because of a knee injury, Kuac appeared in only six games before suffering...

www.koat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

SHMAC Athletics holds youth skills football camp

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — SHMAC Athletics held a two-day football skills camp this weekend at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The camp was attended by 130 kids from across Albuquerque and featured top-tier coaching from former Lobo football players, Duke City Gladiators and included a special appearance by NFL cornerback, Zech McPhearson.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Mariachis, lowriders put on a show during Saturday night’s game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time this season, the Albuquerque Isotopes transformed to their alter-ego — Los Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Saturday was lowrider night, and other New Mexican festivities filled the ballpark. Orbit rode around the park in a lowrider, Folklorico dancers performed, and a fireworks show blasted at the conclusion of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Notah Begay III inducted into National High School Hall of Fame

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former four-time winner on the PGA Tour, current Golf Channel Analyst, and former stand-out athlete at Albuquerque Academy Notah Begay III was inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame on Friday in San Antonio, Texas. Begay joins a star-studded class in 2022 – which features the late Walter Payton, who […]
KRQE News 13

Big Jim Farms open for sunflower picking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for a fun event to get your family out of the house during the holiday weekend, you might want to consider sunflower picking. Because of an early harvest, Big Jim Farms near Rio Grande and Montaño is opening their sunflower fields for guests to pick a bouquet of flowers. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Basketball
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
ladailypost.com

Friday’s Summer Concert Undaunted By Rainstorm

The crowd builds as the evening gets started but so do the clouds. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. As the skies open up the crowd takes cover during the Friday night concert at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Not deterred by getting wet, this couple dance in the rain....
KRQE News 13

More rounds of scattered storms this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Independence Day weekend! If you have any outdoor plans in store this weekend, pack that umbrella or even alternative plans with more storms in the forecast. We’ll see even more moisture than Friday which will equal more widespread storms, particularly over the higher spots north and west of Albuquerque. Localized flash flooding will be our main concern over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, especially over the burn scars. Expect scattered storms across the northeast as well, but the southeast corner stays dry and hot this weekend. High temperatures will reach near 90° for the ABQ metro area, upper 90s for Roswell, and only into the lower 80s for Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Pitino
KRQE News 13

Man arrested for breaking into Rudy’s BBQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fidel Aragon has been arrested by police and accused of breaking into Rudy’s BBQ in May. Police say they were called to the restaurant after a food delivery driver reported a broken window. When they arrived, they say they found Aragon, who told them he was security for Rudy’s and they were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 1 – July 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico. July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect at large

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to track down a shooting suspect. Thirty-eight-year-old Eugene Chacon is accused of shooting and wounding a man on Shoofly St. near Cerrillos and St. Francis Thursday afternoon. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Chacon was last seen driving a gold four-door Mercedes with […]
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Semi ablaze on I-40 off-ramp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi-truck burst into flames on the I-40 off-ramp at Atrisco Vista earlier Friday. Sky News was there to capture the scene. Details are limited but video shows the truck was completely destroyed. Smoke coming out of the trailer was also seen by Sky News. It is not yet known what caused the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast

For This Overlooked Southwest City, the Mountains Are Its Skyline

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World. Another tree came crashing down. It fell on a trail leading to Spence Hot Springs, a natural spring north of the greater Albuquerque area, which I was visiting at the invitation of its tourism office. It was also a sign of more to come, as the six days were full of surprises.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breaking Bad’s Cranston, Paul return to Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Take me out to the ball game, Mister White.” That’s definitely not a quote from the hit TV series that helped raise Albuquerque’s international profile, but there’s a good chance you could hear it when the stars of Breaking Bad return to Isotopes Park in a month. Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Some of the Best Places in Albuquerque to Get a Hot Dog

Much like a summer day in Albuquerque, the different ways you can enjoy a hot dog are endless. Are you a no-frills, dog, bun and mustard type? Or does a hot dog require a special flair to turn your head? Regardless, one of these hot dog joints in Albuquerque is sure to satisfy your summer cravings.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas community confused over HOA rules

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – People living in a New Mexico community are up in arms over a recent move by their homeowner’s association. They’ve suddenly been told they can’t park work vehicles on their property unless it’s in a garage. Many argue it’s a rule that is impossible for some of them to follow. […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Munchies Festival at Civic Plaza

There are local artists, vendors, bands, and some of the best food trucks in the state. Former New Mexico governor hopeful for Griner release. New Mexico man sentenced to 30 years for teen’s murder. Santa Fe shooting suspect at large. Animal welfare group leaves Las Vegas shelter amid …
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico State Representative enters a no-contest plea in DWI case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Rep. Georgene Louis has. entered a no-contest plea after being charged with drunken driving. She. was arrested by Santa Fe police in the final days of a legislative. session in February. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Louis must. complete 24 hours of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque residents follow drunk driver through neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after a fight that started with his girlfriend, then became a whole neighborhood’s problem. People living in a neighborhood near Isleta and Rio Brave told deputies someone in a grey truck had been speeding up and down their street all day long.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy