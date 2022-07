Fractal Design Pop Air is worthy and does a decent job. Fractal Design is always known for their quality and this case is no different. It doesn’t seem as if Fractal cut any corners in terms of quality on this case, both panels are solid, all the drive trays are metal, and you have metal thumbscrews on everything. Obviously, there are some concessions in terms of what will fit in the case, but I think most people will be more than happy with what you get out of the box with this case.

