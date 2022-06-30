ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Report: Kevin Durant requests trade out of Brooklyn

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEDCv_0gRCAg9O00

BROOKLYN, New York (WKBN) – Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn.

The Nets’ front office is reportedly working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a deal.

In 90 games in Brooklyn, Durant averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat have been reported to be two of Durant’s preferred trade destinations.

Last season, Brooklyn posted a record of 44-38. The Nets were swept by Boston in the East 1st Round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Kleiman
Person
Kevin Durant
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

There’s no reason the Golden State Warriors should not at least try to get Kevin Durant back. Reuniting with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green shouldn’t be so bad, right? Kevin Durant caused a mess in the basketball world when has asked for a trade to leave the Brooklyn Nets. This came exactly three […] The post The perfect trade Warriors must offer Nets for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic#The Phoenix Suns#Nexstar Media Inc
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Thirsty Response To His Wife Went Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a total beast when he enters the court, always trying to dominate his rivals while getting wins for his Milwaukee Bucks. This has been a common thing for a while now, and Giannis doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. On the other hand, he's a really...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WKBN

WKBN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy