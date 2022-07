Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has mobilized the Wyoming National Guard and multiple state agencies to provide assistance to the residents of Lingle and Goshen County in response to flooding that is occurring as a result of a breach in the Interstate Canal north of Lingle. Gordon said at his request, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is on the ground personally surveying the scope of the damage and to ascertain what resources are needed to help the citizens of Goshen County.

LINGLE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO