4th of July weekend is here! And if you are you friends wanted to set off your own fireworks in your backyard, you first have to make sure it is legal where you are. According to Patch, certain cities permit "safe and sane" fireworks. That means anything that explodes into the air, contains arsenic sulfide, chlorates, or magnesium, and is larger than 10 inches is now allowed.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO