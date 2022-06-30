ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

NEWS 6.30.22: Iowa Hog Lot Ruling, Pro-Choice Protesters Arrested in Sioux Falls, Lifejacket Safety, Saturday in The Park Update, and More

kwit.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow...

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

