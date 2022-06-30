Kyle Higashioka sitting for Yankees against Astros

CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Durran struck out and Rafael Devers flied out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote.Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when...

