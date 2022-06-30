Kyle Higashioka sitting for Yankees against Astros

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Conner Capel returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pujols for 8.5 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Betts had been on the injured list due to a fractured rib. But in the series finale, he is ready to go. He'll get the nod in right field, batting leadoff versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.
CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story's comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Durran struck out and Rafael Devers flied out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote.Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left in the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration after he was hurt when...
Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Bregman is being replaced at third base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 317 plate appearances this season, Bregman has a .239 batting average with a .755 OPS, 9 home...
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Conner Capel as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Capel will bat eighth and cover right field for Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar takes a seat. Capel has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, and left his first MLB action...
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Matijevic is being replaced at designated hitter by Yordan Alvarez versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 24 plate appearances this season, Matijevic has a .167 batting average with a .667...
Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet on Friday that went viral. The 10-time NBA All-Star has played for the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over his career.
The Philadelphia Phillies listed Darick Hall as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Hall will bat fourth as the team's designated hitter while Kyle Schwarber moves back into left field and Matt Vierling takes a seat. The rookie slugger has burst onto the scene, with...
The New York Yankees faced off against the Houston Astros on Thursday evening in a pit-stop game before they travel to Cleveland for three-game series against the Guardians. The Bombers recently split a four-game series in the Bronx against Houston but failed to overcome them despite missing several starters. On...
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Trevino will catch for left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 10.1 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 139 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .193 batting average with a .616...
The Detroit Tigers did not list Jonathan Schoop in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Schoop will take a seat Sunday while Spencer Torkelson returns to the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Kody Clemens will move from first to second base. Our models project...
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Torres will start at second base on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Triston McKenzie and Cleveland. DJ LeMahieu moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 9.9 FanDuel points on...
The Detroit Tigers listed Harold Castro as their designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Castro will bat third as the Tigers' designated hitter Sunday while Miguel Cabrera takes the afternoon off. Castro has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 6.7 fantasy points per game...
The 48-27 Houston Astros have won three straight as they open a AL West series with the 37-41 Los Angeles Angels tonight at 8:10 PM EST. Houston is rolling, winners of 11 of 14, and start Cristian Javier in this one. He's coming off seven no-hit innings against the Yankees and is exceptional at home, compiling a 1.95 ERA.
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Barnes for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
