PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities said that he robbed a person at gunpoint, carried them away from the scene, stole their vehicle and then took more than $10,000 in property from their home. Wayne Eugene Bain, of Pamplico, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed robbery, […]

PAMPLICO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO