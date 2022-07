FORADA, Minn. -- One month ago, we were reminded of just how powerful and fast summer storms can strike. Multiple tornadoes touched down across Minnesota.The strongest struck Forada, near Alexandria in Douglas County, where an EF-2 destroyed 100 buildings.Sandy Majerus-Lieser and her husband, Greg, are doing the difficult work of moving forward after demolishing their destroyed home."We are pretty resilient, and we do have a sense of humor," Sandy said.The storm remains a daily reality in Forada. Parts of town look like it just happened yesterday.Sheryl Herschman and her sister, Judy Sellgren-Ehle, moved back to Forada, their hometown, in the...

FORADA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO