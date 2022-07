ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has provided an update regarding the fire on Saturday morning in Vinton. The total estimated damage from all of the buildings is currently $1.5 million. Authorities are estimating damage to 101 E. Lee Avenue alone to be around $500,000. The Town of Vinton reports that no determination has been made yet in regards to what started the fire.

