NBA free agency still has some notable players left on the market, with some potential bargains to be found as well. Deandre Ayton has yet to find a home, and could be tied to a certain superstar's trade request. Collin Sexton is the best guard still available (assuming James Harden is a lock to return to the Philadelphia 76ers) while some notable veterans and players coming off injuries look to secure their next contracts as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO