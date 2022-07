Across-country trip with her husband led Sally Williams to rethink her accounting background for interior design. “I had always been artistic as a kid,” she says. “In California, I fell in love with a gallery that left me feeling calm and inspired.” After the couple returned home to Raleigh, North Carolina, Williams found herself wanting to recreate that sense of joy and opened her own gallery featuring local art as well as gift items. Here, her passion for interiors became evident. She started with color consults before pursuing more education in the field and ultimately closing the gallery to turn her attention to full-service design, like this home on the Wilmington sound.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO