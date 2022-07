Eau Claire, WI – On Sunday, St. Cloud (25-7) battled back from four runs down to get within one but lost 5-4 to Eau Claire (18-15) to snap its seven-game winning streak. The bats recorded double-digit hits including two from Charlie Condon (Georgia) who brought in the Rox’ first run of the game on a double to right-center field. Condon also hit two well-hit balls that ended up in the centerfielder’s glove late in the game.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO