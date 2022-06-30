ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Explosion injures 1, destroys house in Victorville

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 3 days ago

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KNX) — An early morning explosion and fire destroyed a home, injuring the person inside, and damaged several other homes nearby Wednesday in Victorville, authorities said.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, but at least one woman was inside when the home was leveled. She's thankful the rest of her family was not home at the time.

The blast occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the 14900 block of Adalane Court. That's when neighbors said they heard the loud noise and shaking reminiscent of an earthquake.

Brenda Ogaz said she was awake when she heard an explosion and then a second one.

“I looked out my window and the whole house was engulfed and there were what looked like fireworks coming out," she told the Victor Valley News Group. “We all rushed out to try and help but there was nothing we could do."

Joshlyn Brunt said the force of the blast threw her neighbor into her backyard.

“I heard her screaming, ‘Help me, call the police,’ and she was on my back porch,” Brunt told KCBS-TV. She said she and her children were ordered out of the house because of leaking gas.

The early morning explosion caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera. Photo credit Alvaro Frayre/CBS Newspath

A 40-year-old woman in the home was hospitalized for burns, authorities said. She was in critical but stable condition, according to the county Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that the family that lived in the home breeds dogs. An injured dog was taken away by animal control officers.

At least two damaged homes were red-tagged because they were considered unsafe for people to stay there, firefighters said.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that the gas company had been in the area about two weeks ago.

In a statement, Southwest Gas said it checked the neighborhood of the explosion and didn't find any gas leaks. The company also said a contractor made a routine inspection in the area last month and didn't find any gas leaks at that time.

The Victorville house leveled by an explosion. Photo credit CBS Newspath

The Associated Press and CBS LA contributed to this report.

