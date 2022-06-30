Right-wing news site calls Trump a disgrace

Following bombshell testimony from the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing, a right-wing news website is calling former President Donald Trump a "disgrace" who is "unfit to be anywhere near power ever again."

The Washington Examiner says former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony "confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power."

It went on to say, "Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again."

Hutchinson, an aide to Mark Meadows while he was Trump's White House chief of staff, testified Tuesday that Trump knew his supporters were armed and potentially violent but encouraged them to help him overthrow the 2020 election anyway.

The former staffer testified that Trump was upset there weren't more people in the official rally area because they had weapons and weren't allowed in by the Secret Service. Trump reportedly said he didn't care about their weapons and wanted them to be let in anyway, saying, "they're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson recalled. But his request was denied.

Knowing that a large number of those present were armed, Trump continued to encourage them to march to the U.S. Capitol, Hutchinson testified.

In perhaps the biggest moment of her testimony, Hutchinson revealed that Trump allegedly grabbed a security advisor by the throat on Jan. 6 after being informed he could not go to the Capitol with the armed mob. Trump also allegedly reached forward and grabbed the steering wheel of his armored SUV in an attempt to turn the vehicle around before being forced off.

Hutchinson said that he had said something to the effect of "I'm the f'ing President" while demanding they take him.

The Examiner noted that Hutchinson, 25, was a "conservative Trumpist true believer" and "tremendously credible" and that her testimony "ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career."

Trump reacted to Hutchinson's testimony on his social media platform Truth Social, writing that he "hardly know[s]" her.

"I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and 'leaker')," Trump posted, according to The Hill . "She is bad news!"

