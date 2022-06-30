ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic in £10m double swoop for Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei and Portuguese winger Jota as boss Ange Postecoglou continues to revamp his squad

By Stephen Mcgowan
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Celtic are applying the finishing touches to a £10million double deal for Alexandro Bernabei and winger Jota.

Argentine left-back Bernabei was first to check in, the Scottish champions confirming a five year deal worth a potential £3.75million for the 21-year-old.

Portuguese winger Jota was next after arriving at Celtic Park to put pen to paper on a permanent four year contract.

Celtic have confirmed a five year deal worth a potential £3.75million for Alexandro Bernabei

The Benfica star enjoyed a successful loan spell last season, claiming 10 goals and 10 assists as Ange Postecoglou claimed a League and League Cup double in his first season.

After a lengthy and anxious wait for supporters Celtic will finally confirm that they have triggered a £6.5million option when the international transfer window opens this morning.

The double swoop takes the number of new signings to four after central defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joined from Tottenham in a £6million move. Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has also signed to provide competition for Joe Hart.

Unveiled at an afternoon press conference Bernabei will become the first Argentine to wear Celtic's green and white colours.

Bernabei, 21, will become the first Argentine to wear Celtic's green and white colours

'It's a club that's used to championships and that's the main reason why I've come to Celtic,' said the full-back.

'The first thought I had when I heard about interest was that I was very hopeful it was something that going to come to fruition.

'I was really looking forward to playing for Celtic. I didn't need to speak to anyone.

'The transfer was going to happen and I'd already made up my mind that was I going to come, regardless.'

Asked what kind of player supporters can expect to provide competition for Scotland left-back Greg Taylor the new bhoy from Lanus replied: 'I think they're going to see a kind of player that's aggressive, that has a lot of personality and who always gives his best for the team and will defend the Celtic players.

Jota has put pen to paper on a permanent four-year contract after a successful loan spell

'It was a dream of mine to come and play in Europe. It's happened that I come to a big club, a huge club like Celtic.

'So, I didn't think twice.

'From what I've seen and what I've heard, there's about 60,000 people in the stadium. I can't wait to feel that adrenaline and to feel that atmosphere and what it's like to play in front of those fans.'

Ange Postecoglou's squad refinement suffered one set-back yesterday when French defender Christopher Jullien's move to German club Schalke stalled.

The £7million signing flew to Germany on Tuesday night and was expected to sign for the German giants.

Troubled by a series of injuries during his time in Glasgow the 29-year-old was subjected to rigorous athletic tests, reports claiming the two sides failed to reach agreement on personal terms.

