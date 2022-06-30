ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County man arrested for murder in suicide investigation

By Matthew Duckworth
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) assisted the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office with a murder investigation that ended in an arrest on Thursday.

Grayson County sheriffs reached out to KSP to assist with a suicide investigation where evidence of foul play was found, according to the state police.

Orbay L. Wilson, 28, of Leitchfield, was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence by KSP.

Wilson is being lodged at the Grayson County Detention Center.

KSP said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

