San Antonio, TX

Suspected Truck Driver In Texas Migrant Deaths Was On Meth, Lawmaker Says

By Jason Buch, Ted Hesson
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspected driver of a truck packed with dozens of migrants who died in blazing heat during a Texas smuggling attempt was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine when police encountered him, a U.S. lawmaker told Reuters, citing information from law enforcement. San Antonio police officers found Homero Zamorano...

www.ibtimes.com

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Antonio, TX
CBS Minnesota

10 pounds of meth discovered after being delivered to wrong address, charges say

ELK RIVER, Minn. -- Two people face multiple felony counts after 10 pounds of meth that was supposed to be delivered to them ended up at the wrong address, according to recently filed charges.Last weekend, investigators were tipped off by a concerned citizen. The person brought a box to authorities, saying it had been delivered to them incorrectly. They'd opened it without taking note of the name on the box, and found that there was what they believed to be controlled substances packed inside.The contents of the box were determined to be large rocks of meth, weighing in excess of...
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
