The growing outrage directed at conservative justices on the US Supreme Court in the wake of its landmark decision overturning Roe v Wade has begun to concern the marshal of the court, Gail Curley.Ms Curley wrote to the governors of Maryland and Virginia, as well as to county officials overseeing areas where some justices live, and demanded that they enforce laws banning protests outside of the private residences of individual justices, citing local anti-picketing laws unique to each state.“This is exactly the kind of conduct that Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit,” wrote Ms Curley in the letter to...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO