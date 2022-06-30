ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Cops & Courts – July 1, 2022

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

OCEAN CITY — A local man is being held without bond this week on first-degree assault and other charges after attempting to stab a female acquaintance at a downtown bar. Around 2:15 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 28th Street for...

mdcoastdispatch.com

WMDT.com

OCPD arrest suspect in triple stabbing

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have made an arrest in a triple stabbing that took place earlier this month. 23-year-old Paul Baynard of Ridgely, Maryland was located in Queen Anne’s County and taken into custody. The incident happened just before midnight on June 20th in the...
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
WBOC

Maryland State Fire Marshal Investigates Wicomico County Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a Wicomico County fire on Friday July 1. Around 8 pm, the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at 161 Farmers Market Road, Salisbury. The structure was described as a 'Wood framed barn'. The estimated loss of structural damage is...
firststateupdate.com

Young Maryland Woman Killed In Camden-Wyoming Accident

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto saod on June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road...
WBOC

Camden Woman Arrested After Burglary Spree

CAMDEN, Del.- A 34-year-old Camden woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary spree that occurred in the Hartly area. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road regarding a theft complaint. Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that a woman had trespassed onto the property and stole items from a vehicle parked in the driveway.
WMDT.com

Drug investigation concludes with arrest of Salisbury man

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested earlier this month following a drug investigation. As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, deputies obtained a search and seizure warrant for the home of 41-year-old Terrence Hugee, located in the 800 block of College Lane. Surveillance was established on the residence on June 9th, during which Hugee was seen leaving. A traffic stop was initiated, and the warrant was executed on the apartment.
WMDT.com

Del. woman arrested for burglary, theft

HARTLY, Del. – A Camden woman is behind bars after being arrested on burglary and other related charges. At around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the 1800 block of Slaughter Station Road for a theft complaint. The investigation revealed that a female subject had trespassed onto the property and stolen items from a vehicle parked in the driveway. Troopers also discovered that the same woman had trespassed onto other nearby properties, stolen items from parked vehicles, and burglarized a residential garage.
WMDT.com

Police searching for woman wanted across Eastern Shore

DELMARVA – The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who is wanted in multiple counties across the Eastern Shore. 27-year-old Brittany Stokes is wanted out of Queen Anne’s, Caroline, and Wicomico Counties in Maryland, as well as the state of Delaware. She is currently wanted on the following charges:
WMDT.com

Wednesday morning crash claims the life of 21-year-old Greensboro woman, police investigating

CAMDEN-WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning. On June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road and drove off the north edge of the roadway. As the vehicle exited the roadway it began rotating in a clockwise direction. After leaving the roadway the Pontiac traveled a short distance until its driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 15-year-old Parkside student for viral video threat

SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Willards teen in connection to a threatening video posted to social media earlier this month. The video was brought to the attention of a school resource officer at Parkside High School on June 14th. The video, which went viral, showed a male holding what appeared to be a rifle while making inappropriate and insensitive threats, including, “Shoot n-word for fun, you hear me?”
Cape Gazette

Ground is broken for new Sussex Family Court

The long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place June 28 in downtown Georgetown on the site of what will be the new Sussex County Family Court building at the corner of Race and Market streets, across from the Sussex County Courthouse. “This is a great day for the Family Court of the...
downbeach.com

3 Swimmers rescued after swimming in ocean after lifeguard hours

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Beach Patrol made three rescues, all after hours, Thursday evening. At 6:30 p.m. a father and son, whose names were not released, were swimming off Fifth Street beach near the jetty when they got caught in rip currents, officials said. Lifeguards from the...
WBOC

Man Dead in Serious Car Crash in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, Md.-Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a car crash Tuesday that left one man dead and a woman in serious condition in Snow Hill. Troopers arrived to the area of MD 12 south of the Wicomico/Worcester County line in Snow Hill around 5:15pm for a reported two vehicle crash. Investigations revealed the victim, Joshua Xavier Capra,23, of Salisbury was traveling northbound on RT 12 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane striking another car driven by Emani Press,21, of Temperanceville.
