Season 10 of Basketball Wives is currently airing on VH1 and one person who is noticeably absent is Kristen Scott. Scott appeared on the show for a few seasons and viewers followed her issues with OG and the tense family drama between her father-in-law Byron Scott and his now-wife, Cece Guiterrez. While the women joined the show together, they definitely didn't leave united as other cast members got involved and made smaller issues even bigger ones. But Scott is moving forward and showing the world that she's more than what they saw on reality TV.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO