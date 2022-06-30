ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood to get $2.1 million in federal funding

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Smoketown neighborhood is getting some major investments from the federal government. It is an investment that is providing a lot of hope to the neighborhood. "I've lived here for 12 years," said Ellen Sloan. Sloan is a longtime Smoketown resident and recently started filling...

www.wdrb.com

Daily Beast

Biden Plans to Nominate a Federal Anti-Abortion Judge in Kentucky, Reports Suggest

President Joe Biden plans to nominate a judge with anti-abortion views to Kentucky district court following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, two state Democrats told CNN. The death of Roe effectively made abortion partially or totally illegal in at least 26 states so far, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights. Kentucky has a 2019 trigger ban for abortion that a judge blocked a few days ago, Reuters reported. Biden intends to place Republican lawyer Chad Meredith in a federal judgeship in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky as part of a likely deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth told The Courier-Journal. Meredith previously served as deputy counsel to former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin. White House staff told the state’s current Democratic Governor, Andy Beshear, about Meredith’s potential nomination “late last week,” Beshear said in a Thursday press conference. “If the President makes that nomination, it is indefensible,” Beshear said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Washington Examiner

Abortions to resume after Kentucky judge blocks abortion ban

Abortions in Kentucky can resume after a state judge blocked enforcement of two restrictive abortion laws in Kentucky. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry granted a request by the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood for a restraining order, temporarily blocking enforcement of the state's trigger law and another 2019 law banning abortion after six weeks that was previously stopped in federal court.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

Ky. lawyer goes viral for offer of help after abortion ruling

A lawyer from a small town in eastern Kentucky has joined the fight to protect reproductive rights, a move she didn’t quite expect until she went viral on Twitter — for offering free legal services. On June 24, Michelle Lawson tweeted, “​​I will provide pro Bono services to...
KENTUCKY STATE

