Salisbury, MD

SNHS Hosted a “Growing Together Garden” Event

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalisbury Neighborhood Housing Services (SNHS) hosted a “Growing Together Garden”...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Cape Gazette

Sussex County awards $7.5 million in ARPA funds

Affordable housing agencies and the three healthcare systems in Sussex County are among those benefiting from county American Rescue Plan Act funds. At its June 28 meeting, Sussex County Council voted to distribute $7.5 million in federal ARPA funds awarded to the county. The funds, as required by the act, are aimed at assisting local healthcare providers, nonprofit groups and others in the ongoing coronavirus recovery.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

‘Beach Secrets’ wins national awards

Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press announced that its book “Beach Secrets” has won two first-place awards from the National Federation of Press Women. The awards, presented at the organization’s conference in Fargo, N.D., were for editing and for a collection of short stories by multiple authors. The book had previously received first-place state-level awards from Delaware Press Association.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

SBY zoo updates, big plans for expansion in the works

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoological park has been giving residents a free and exciting adventure with wild animals for over 60 years. Even though the zoo has gone through some major changes since its beginning, those with the park say they have a lot more plans in the work. “Trying to give them natural spaces that enhance their normal characteristics and abilities,” says zoo Director, Leonora Dillon.
SALISBURY, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Salisbury, MD
Government
Cape Gazette

The Flea Market at Laurel Junction draws me back ... again

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell's art teacher once told her, "If you can paint with paints, you can paint with words." If I could paint a happy Saturday for myself, it would be exploring the Laurel Junction Flea Market at the intersection of Route 13 and County Seat Highway (Route 9) on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stores inside open daily at 10 a.m.
LAUREL, DE
Bay Net

Calvert County Government Announces Independence Day Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. In addition:. · The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 2 Mayor of Ocean City joins us at Harrison’s Inlet to discuss love of Baltimore and White Marlin Open

History of Ocean City and Inlet crab cakes at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. On Day 2 of the 1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour in August 2021, Nestor spent a sunny day in Ocean City at Harrison’s at The Inlet chatting with Mayor Rick Meehan. Lots of Baltimore roots and discussion of the past, present and future of our favorite beach.
OCEAN CITY, MD
talbotspy.org

Keasha Haythe Runs for Talbot County Council

Talbot County Council candidate Keasha Haythe, a Talbot County native and Easton resident, could be the first female African-American on the county council, She is running on a platform of education, business and economic development, and environment. A graduate of Easton High School with an associate degree in business administration...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

South Shore Marina plans to build new entrance

South Shore Marina plans to relocate its entrance channel to deeper water, an aggressive step to combat the sand deposits that have blocked boat traffic at the mouth of its existing channel into the Indian River. The project would improve navigation and water quality for the 92-slip boating community and...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Oceanfront Building: Just Listed 2-Bedroom Condo in One Virginia. Direct Ocean Views. Turkey. Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Rarely-offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia. Direct ocean views from the main living areas and the balcony. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine turnkey 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Worcester grants change of plans at Triple Crown Estates

Developers of Triple Crown Estates just south of Ocean Pines were given the thumbs up from Worcester County Commissioners to amend phase two of their plans with less units than originally proposed. Property owners Steen Associates originally sought to construct 60 buildings on the 92-acre plot of land in two...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Commercial marina proposed for Rehoboth Bay’s Arnell Creek

The developer of Osprey Point, a 217-lot subdivision along Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has submitted an application to the state to build a 25-slip commercial marina that would be open to the public and future residents of the development. According to a June 22 public notice issued by...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Doo-Dah Parade is a Lewes tradition

The Doo-Dah Parade has been a Lewes tradition for more than 50 years. Although it’s never been an officially sanctioned parade, hundreds of people line the city’s streets about 5 p.m. every Fourth of July in anticipation of the fun, loosely organized celebration. Dennis Forney captured this photograph just a month after establishing the Cape Gazette in 1993. Shown is Leon Fisher driving his antique John Deere tractor hauling a trailer-load of Fourth of July celebrants. The parade was founded by Phyllis Hoenen and Carolyn Shockley, who rallied people to gather pots and pans and metal trash can lids to use as cymbals, and along with a portable record player with an album of John Philip Sousa marches, they took to the streets. It has grown into a much-anticipated event in Lewes. Shockley passed away in 2000, while Hoenen died in 2019, but their memories live on every Fourth of July in Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Fishing impact of wind farm cables still unknown

Since my article last Friday, I have been contacted by folks from US Wind and Ørsted with information on how the cables will come ashore at Three R’s Road and travel under Indian River Bay to Millsboro, how deep they will be buried and how little they will affect the fish. Unfortunately, all studies to date are in deep water. To the best of their knowledge, no studies have been done on what effects the electromagnetic fields will have on fish in shallow water.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

A time when mills powered Sussex’s economy

For the better part of two centuries, grist mills were an important part of Sussex County's economy. Every town, village and crossroads had at least one where farmers would bring their corn, wheat and barley to be milled into flour. There were at least 40 mills in the county from the late 1600s into the 20th century.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WHYY

Louisiana group to spend summer in Rehoboth Beach to draw support for their fight against Gulf Coast gas terminals

As beach goers descend on Rehoboth Beach this holiday weekend, they’ll be joined by some visitors from Louisiana on a mission. Members of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade hope to gain support for their fight against the construction of natural gas shipping terminals near their homes along the Gulf Coast during a summer-long campaign in Rehoboth.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Iconic Dolle’s sign has a new home

The iconic Dolle’s sign was installed Wednesday on the outside wall of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society Museum. The boardwalk sign’s future became clouded when the building was sold by family members of the store’s founder. The store moved to a location a short distance away along the boardwalk but does not have the prime corner exposure that came with a location where Rehoboth Avenue meets the beach.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

